The Leather Garden’s Outerworld marries craft and innovation

Browsing for handbags is easy, but finding the perfect bag can be a challenging venture. The best handbags bridge the gap between fashion and function—fitting must-have daily essentials, while looking put-together and chic. For those seeking a blend of practicality and understated elegance, The Leather Garden’s Outerworld collection is redefining what it means to carry luxury.
Outerworld reimagines the classic quilted bag, bringing together timeless craftsmanship with a modern, forward-thinking twist. “The inspiration behind the Outerworld collection stems from a desire to blend timeless, classic design elements with modern, innovative twists,” says Neeharika Leekha Wadhwa, the founder of The Leather Garden. This fusion is seen in the collection’s sculptural quilting patterns and sleek, futuristic silhouettes, proving that elegance can be both grounded and cutting-edge.
One of the defining features of the Outerworld bags is the interplay between structure and softness. The collection strikes a harmonious balance with its sculptural quilting, which adds depth and texture, while the fluid forms of the bags evoke a sense of sophistication and elegance. “We achieve this balance through a combination of sculptural quilting and fluid forms, which creates a visually striking product that is both functional and beautiful,” explains Neeharika. The supple, hand-finished leather further enhances this balance, introducing an organic quality to the designs.
Design brilliance
In today’s world, where fast fashion and bold logos often dominate, quiet luxury is more relevant than ever. The brand embraces a design aesthetic that prioritises subtle elegance and fine craftsmanship over overt branding. “Quiet luxury refers to a design aesthetic that exudes sophistication, and high-quality craftsmanship. This collection speaks to those who value timeless luxury and seek pieces that stand the test of time, not trends,” she says.
In addition to its design brilliance, it is rooted in sustainability. The bags are made from chrome-free, hand-finished leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries. Neeharika emphasises that sustainability is central to the collection. “We wanted to reduce our ecological footprint and promote responsible luxury,” she shares. The leather is designed to evolve over time, softening and acquiring a rich patina, making each bag unique and personal to its owner.
With strategic compartmentalisation and discreet hardware, the bags offer practical utility without compromising their minimalist aesthetic.
Price starts at Rs 7,900. Available online.
