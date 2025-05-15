The Leather Garden’s Outerworld marries craft and innovation

Outerworld reimagines the classic quilted bag, bringing together timeless craftsmanship with a modern, forward-thinking twist. “The inspiration behind the Outerworld collection stems from a desire to blend timeless, classic design elements with modern, innovative twists,” says Neeharika Leekha Wadhwa, the founder of The Leather Garden. This fusion is seen in the collection’s sculptural quilting patterns and sleek, futuristic silhouettes, proving that elegance can be both grounded and cutting-edge.

One of the defining features of the Outerworld bags is the interplay between structure and softness. The collection strikes a harmonious balance with its sculptural quilting, which adds depth and texture, while the fluid forms of the bags evoke a sense of sophistication and elegance. “We achieve this balance through a combination of sculptural quilting and fluid forms, which creates a visually striking product that is both functional and beautiful,” explains Neeharika. The supple, hand-finished leather further enhances this balance, introducing an organic quality to the designs.