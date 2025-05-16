Ajrakh Ki Rani by Nitya Bajaj blends tradition with bold summer hues

“This collection is especially close to my heart. We’ve worked closely with ajrakh artisans for over four years. These karigars are the soul of the craft. I’m just the storyteller. Their skill, their patience—it’s humbling. My designs are a way to honour them, to make sure their legacy continues but also evolves,” says Nitya.

Indeed, the soul of ajrakh is deeply embedded in the craftsmanship. Each block used in the printing process is unique to its cluster, each stage of production steeped in ritual and care. But Ajrakh Ki Rani doesn’t shy away from infusing this ancient art with fresh, contemporary energy. The result is a seamless dance between tradition and innovation, one that captures the spirit of today’s India—rooted, yet constantly reinventing.