Notes on Fragrance carries the essence of smell like invisible impressions, through outfits

While we are surrounded by things we can touch and see, it’s often the things we can only feel, like fragrances, that leave the deepest mark on our hearts. Scents have a quiet, magical way of staying with us. The earthy smell from sun-kissed soil signals a longawaited monsoon, evoking childhood moments spent dancing in the rain. A whiff of a certain spice might transport us to our grandmother’s kitchen, where stories simmered along with curries.

The delicate trail of a beloved’s perfume can linger in the air long after they’ve gone, conjuring warmth, longing, and an unspoken closeness. Even the salty breeze of a seaside escape or the musky scent of old books in a forgotten library can awaken emotions long tucked away. Fashion label Injiri brings the emotional world of scent into fabric with its new collection, Notes on Fragrance.

“This is an exploration of scent without scent,” says founder and designer Chinar Farooqui. “It began as a question: how do you translate something as ephemeral and invisible as fragrance into cloth?” She imagined the garments in this collection as “containers of such invisible impressions.” With a focus on whiteness, shadow, and translucency, the collection moves away from visual noise, offering a deeply introspective and delicate body of work.

According to the , the base of Notes on Fragrance is handwoven cotton, which is light, breathable, and pure. She shares, “We worked with a restrained palette: whites, natural dye, and tones of greens.”