Notes on Fragrance carries the essence of smell like invisible impressions, through outfits

While we are surrounded by things we can touch and see, it’s often the things we can only feel, like fragrances, that leave the deepest mark on our hearts. Scents have a quiet, magical way of staying with us. The earthy smell from sun-kissed soil signals a longawaited monsoon, evoking childhood moments spent dancing in the rain. A whiff of a certain spice might transport us to our grandmother’s kitchen, where stories simmered along with curries.
The delicate trail of a beloved’s perfume can linger in the air long after they’ve gone, conjuring warmth, longing, and an unspoken closeness. Even the salty breeze of a seaside escape or the musky scent of old books in a forgotten library can awaken emotions long tucked away. Fashion label Injiri brings the emotional world of scent into fabric with its new collection, Notes on Fragrance.
“This is an exploration of scent without scent,” says founder and designer Chinar Farooqui. “It began as a question: how do you translate something as ephemeral and invisible as fragrance into cloth?” She imagined the garments in this collection as “containers of such invisible impressions.” With a focus on whiteness, shadow, and translucency, the collection moves away from visual noise, offering a deeply introspective and delicate body of work.
According to the , the base of Notes on Fragrance is handwoven cotton, which is light, breathable, and pure. She shares, “We worked with a restrained palette: whites, natural dye, and tones of greens.”
She preferred using traditional block printing in a subtle, minimal way—like quiet imprints left by time, never overpowering the garment. “The blocks were used to create repetition, not of bold motifs, but of delicate, atmospheric forms. There are also Jamdani, Bhujodi, Bandhani and Chikankari embroidery. The intention was never to decorate, but to gesture toward something intangible,” Chinar adds.
The collection includes long tunics, soft overlays, layered dresses, skirts, and a few shirts and tops. Chinar expresses, “It may not appeal to everyone immediately, but for those who gravitate towards softness, depth, and cultural nuance, this collection will feel like home.”
These pieces can be worn during moments of quiet reflection, for intimate gatherings, or even for travel. They are equally suited for everyday wear.
Reflecting on the invaluable role of local artisans, Chinar shares, “We worked with our long-term weaving clusters in Kutch and West Bengal. The block printing was done by craftsmen in Jaipur who understand subtlety.” Whereas, Chikankari embroidery was crafted by women in Lucknow, who work from home at their own pace, each contributing their unique rhythm to the process. “The final collection is a composite of many minds, many hands, and many hours of quiet work,” she concludes.
While the collection itself is ele g ant and refined, it’s the breathtaking photoshoot that immediately captivates one’s attention. The visuals are striking, intimate, and deeply connected to nature. Sharing her vision, Chinar describes the campaign as a visual essay on air and light. “We wanted to create an atmosphere rather than narrate a direct story,” she explains. “Kerala, with its openness, filtered sunlight, and clean air, felt like the perfect setting.” Shot using natural light, minimal props, and slowmotion, the campaign captures a quiet poetry. “The models moved gently, almost as if carried by an invisible breeze,” Chinar adds. The focus remained on the textiles, the way they move, breathe, rest on the body, and catch light. Every frame, every pause, and even the silences were thoughtfully composed to echo the essence of fragrance, something unseen, yet deeply felt.
Rs 10,000 onwards. Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi