SVA’s Afreen collection channels desert royalty vibes

Conceived as a celebration of the untamed feminine spirit, Afreen weaves together mythology, power, and fashion into an immersive experience that evokes the mystery of desert royalty. “Afreen isn’t just a collection, it’s a state of being,” shares Sonam Modi, designer, SVA. For us, the untamed feminine spirit is about freedom, strength, and softness coexisting. We wanted the silhouettes to flow and move freely, the textures to feel grounded yet otherworldly—just like the women who wear them, ,” shares Sonam.

The garments are a visual poem—sand-kissed drapes echoing the undulating dunes, metallic glimmers reminiscent of the sun setting over golden landscapes, and strong, structured layering that embodies movement and regality. “The metallic embellishments reflect that golden desert sun, while the layering evokes freedom, power, and sensuality,” the designer adds. “It’s earthy, elevated, and deeply expressive.”