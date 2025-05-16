SVA’s Afreen collection channels desert royalty vibes

She walks where the sands whisper forgotten secrets, where sun and wind conspire to tell her tale. SVA’s SS’25 collection, Afreen, is not just a sartorial line—it’s a poetic tribute to the woman who moves with mystique and strength, a “queen not bound by walls, but by the endless horizon.”
Conceived as a celebration of the untamed feminine spirit, Afreen weaves together mythology, power, and fashion into an immersive experience that evokes the mystery of desert royalty. “Afreen isn’t just a collection, it’s a state of being,” shares Sonam Modi, designer, SVA. For us, the untamed feminine spirit is about freedom, strength, and softness coexisting. We wanted the silhouettes to flow and move freely, the textures to feel grounded yet otherworldly—just like the women who wear them, ,” shares Sonam.
The garments are a visual poem—sand-kissed drapes echoing the undulating dunes, metallic glimmers reminiscent of the sun setting over golden landscapes, and strong, structured layering that embodies movement and regality. “The metallic embellishments reflect that golden desert sun, while the layering evokes freedom, power, and sensuality,” the designer adds. “It’s earthy, elevated, and deeply expressive.”
Fluid, fierce, and layered
At the core of Afreen is a symbolic motif—a striking mask that recurs across pieces. It represents duality, transformation, and power. “The mask became an emblem for the collection. It’s about what is seen and what remains hidden. It adds mystery, and the idea that identity itself can be fluid, fierce, and layered,” explains Sonam.
This spirit of tribal storytelling is further brought to life through motifs like chevrons, geometric forms, and the protea flower print. Each element is steeped in cultural and mythical meaning, lending a raw, ancient energy to modern silhouettes. “Tribal art has always fascinated me—there’s something primal and honest about it. These motifs gave us a way to bridge the old with the new, and bring in a visual language that feels both powerful and timeless,” she says.
The colour palette is as evocative as the design. Sand beige, bottle green, and midnight blue each serve a narrative purpose. “Beige captures the desert’s vast serenity, green adds richness and a connection to the natural world, while midnight blue—something we return to often—brings depth, stillness, and fluidity,” says Sonam.
Beyond visual appeal, Afreen invites its wearers into a story—one of mythology, mystery, and personal identity. “We wanted every piece to feel like it had a soul. You’re not just wearing fashion—you’re stepping into a story. It’s a feeling of feminine power, of tapping into your inner wild side,” says the designer.
Versatility is key, with pieces designed to be styled individually or layered with intention. “Pair a sari with a jacket to elevate it. Or take a co-ord and add a trench for flair. Our shararas and drapes look incredible with vintage silver jewellery or even colour-blocked kodi bangles,” she suggests.
Price starts at Rs 20,000. Available online.
