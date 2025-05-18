A minimalist summer wardrobe rooted in Wabi-Sabi

In an era where fashion often chases perfection, Ancestry’s Spring Summer 2025 collection Wabi-Sabi offers a refreshing pause. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy that celebrates imperfection, simplicity, and transience, the collection channels quiet confidence and understated beauty—qualities that define the modern Indian woman.

“Wabi-Sabi resonates with our core design philosophy—understated elegance with authenticity. It’s about finding beauty in the raw, the unfinished, the imperfect—something we believe aligns perfectly with our ethos at Ancestry,” says Manjula Tiwari, who heads the brand.

The Wabi-Sabi collection draws a seamless line between Indian textile heritage and contemporary minimalism. Think fluid kaftans, co-ord sets, kurtas, and shirts—all cut in natural fabrics like linen, poplin, and crepe. Designed for the Indian summer, these pieces are breathable, easy to wear, and quietly elegant.

Raw, refined beauty

“The silhouettes are intentionally fluid and asymmetrical, moving away from rigid formality,” Manjula explains. “We used minimalistic detailing and delicate embroidery to preserve the simplicity while embracing a raw, refined beauty.”