Obeetee’s ‘Silk Route’ weaves a new legacy of crafted luxury carpets

Drawing inspiration from the historic Silk Road, the collection honours ancient trade networks that once linked Asia’s cultural powerhouses — from Samarkand to Bukhara. The rugs speak in a palette of earthy ochres, desert-washed indigos and muted neutrals, mirroring the landscapes and bazaars that defined the route. Persian-inspired motifs and Central Asian geometric patterns are interpreted with a contemporary sensibility, making each piece equally suited to modern lofts and legacy bungalows.

But behind every motif lies a deeper story. In 2023, Obeetee initiated a government-backed skill-building programme in Ladakh, training women weavers from Leh and Kargil in advanced techniques like the Tibetan knot. These women, already skilled in Tibetan weaving, were mentored by Obeetee’s master trainers to refine their craftsmanship to global standards. What emerged is more than just a collection — it’s a revival of artistry, rooted in pride and purpose.

Founded in 1920 in Mirzapur, Obeetee has long been a guardian of India’s rich weaving traditions, but its vision has always pointed forward. From 2024’s acclaimed Viraasat collection, created in collaboration with designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Anju Modi, to its award-winning Proud to Be Indian series, the brand continues to spotlight Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. For collectors, design connoisseurs and lovers of legacy, these rugs offer more than décor — they’re heirlooms in the making.