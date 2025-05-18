Gully Labs, together with Royal Enfield, launches a new sneaker collection

We were first introduced to this desi sneaker brand when we spotted its special festive drop titled Saanj. The sides of the shoe featured kantha embroidery musing on the firecrackers and on the front, it showcased crackled-leather vamp and tongue. Once we had secured these limited-edition sneakers in baby blue, orange and white, we learnt there was more to their comfort than what’s described on the website. Unlike many stylish shoes that are designed for a quick, casual outing, these were a lightweight and flexible pair that promises everyday comfort and do not pinch your toes even after long hours.
Curious to know their story and vision, we got in touch with the label: “We named the label Gully Labs — ‘Gully’ representing the street and ‘Labs’ reflecting our aim to be experimental and opinionated, while delivering high fashion with a high-street edge,” co-founder Arjun Singh recalls. Blending old-school sneakerhead obsession with Indian craftsmanship, Gully Labs is offering shoes sewn together in culture.
What's set Gully Labs apart?
For those of you unaware of this homegrown label, it’s been winning the hearts of Indian collectors one drop at a time, thanks to features such as kantha embroidery and phulkari-inspired flower detailings, premium genuine leather and hand-stitched soles.
“The Indian market already has plenty of sneaker brands, but most mirror western aesthetics. While they offer excellent products, we felt the need for a brand that represents the narrative of the Indian subcontinent to the world. For the past 18 months, we’ve focused on detailed, design-centric sneakers while working at the grassroots level,” he reveals.
Gully Labs X Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Revving up the street style, Gully Labs has just dropped a collaborative collection — Baaz HNTR Edition — teaming up with Royal Enfield’s iconic Hunter 350. “In India, when you think of bikes, it’s naturally Enfield. These bikes are ridden by people who are deeply passionate about them. We drew on their new models and merged the bar line into our Baaz sneaker range to create three colourways. The bar line combines canvas and leather, allowing us to reflect the essence of the bikes,” he elucidates.
Baaz HNTR Edition offers three variants
Think rugged materials, reinforced panels and a new tongue overlay flap inspired by the Hunter’s fuel tank. This edit draws from the bike’s fuel tank curves and signature colourways — London Black/Red, Rio Green/ Yellow and Tokyo White/Black. “The collection is inspired by three bikes. The first is Bike Sabi Tokyo — a play on Wabi Sabi. The second is Carl Shire UK and the third blend is called Nimbu Rio. This is Enfield’s first-ever collaboration with an Indian sneaker brand. They’ve partnered with international sneaker companies before, but this marks their first tie-up with a homegrown label,” Arjun shares.
What's next for Gully Labs?
Over the next three months, Gully Labs is set to launch three new drops. Among them will be their most comfortable sneaker to date. One of the releases will also be accompanied by a fragrance inspired by Indian heritage. In addition, a physical Gully Labs store is expected to open later this year.
₹5,499 onwards. Available online.