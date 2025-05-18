Gully Labs, together with Royal Enfield, launches a new sneaker collection

What's set Gully Labs apart?

For those of you unaware of this homegrown label, it’s been winning the hearts of Indian collectors one drop at a time, thanks to features such as kantha embroidery and phulkari-inspired flower detailings, premium genuine leather and hand-stitched soles.

“The Indian market already has plenty of sneaker brands, but most mirror western aesthetics. While they offer excellent products, we felt the need for a brand that represents the narrative of the Indian subcontinent to the world. For the past 18 months, we’ve focused on detailed, design-centric sneakers while working at the grassroots level,” he reveals.