Oversized fits and manga art dominate this new streetwear collection

Oversized comfort

The highlight of the collection? Oversized manga-art shirts that fuse comfort with attitude. These pieces capture “main character energy” with dramatic illustrations that channel the essence of a protagonist mid-scene—moody, powerful, and impossible to ignore. They’re the kind of wardrobe staples that blur the line between wearable art and everyday streetwear.

The colour palette is equally striking. Expect grungy greys, inky blacks, pops of electric hues, and deep saturated tones that give the collection its bold-yet-brooding vibe. Whether you style it up for a night out or keep it low-key for a day in the city, each item is made to elevate your streetwear game.

This collection is not just a drop—it’s a style statement for those who live for graphic intensity and bold silhouettes. And with only a limited run available, it’s set to become a collector’s favourite.