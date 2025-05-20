Oversized fits and manga art dominate this new streetwear collection

JACK&JONES has just dropped a game-changing limited-edition collection in collaboration with Smiley World, and it’s a visual punch of manga-meets-streetwear energy. The capsule brings Japanese comic aesthetics into the world of fashion with a line-up that’s loud, oversized, and unapologetically bold.
This high-octane streetwear edit is all about making a statement. Oversized fits take centre stage, amplified by mood-rich colourways and dynamic back-prints that could’ve been pulled straight from an anime frame. Designed with the Gen Z streetwear connoisseur in mind, the collection includes statement shirts, relaxed sweatpants, casual sliders, and graphic-laden caps. Each piece is crafted to turn heads—whether you’re catching glances on the street or curating your latest look on the Gram.
Oversized comfort
The highlight of the collection? Oversized manga-art shirts that fuse comfort with attitude. These pieces capture “main character energy” with dramatic illustrations that channel the essence of a protagonist mid-scene—moody, powerful, and impossible to ignore. They’re the kind of wardrobe staples that blur the line between wearable art and everyday streetwear.
The colour palette is equally striking. Expect grungy greys, inky blacks, pops of electric hues, and deep saturated tones that give the collection its bold-yet-brooding vibe. Whether you style it up for a night out or keep it low-key for a day in the city, each item is made to elevate your streetwear game.
This collection is not just a drop—it’s a style statement for those who live for graphic intensity and bold silhouettes. And with only a limited run available, it’s set to become a collector’s favourite.