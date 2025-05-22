Angara’s new collection redefines heirloom jewellery with coloured gemstones

The economic story is just as compelling. As natural diamond prices dip, high-quality gemstones are appreciating steadily. “Gemstones now offer not just emotional, but real investment value. It’s a shift toward mindful, informed buying,” Ankur explains.

Heritage and bold innovation

Angara’s design philosophy encourages building a collection around life’s most meaningful moments. Start with a birthstone or zodiac piece, add a statement design to mark a milestone, and invest in timeless staples that reflect personal stories. Their collection Gardens at Twilight perfectly captures this ethos—each piece a poetic tribute to twilight’s magic, crafted with intricate metalwork and striking gemstone combinations that speak to Angara’s centuries-old heritage and bold innovation.

Looking ahead, Angara sees the future of fine jewellery as tech-enabled and purpose-driven. With AI-driven personalisation, ethical sourcing, and lab-grown options on the rise, jewellery is evolving into a more everyday expression of self—rooted in meaning, not just luxury.

“Angara is where heritage meets innovation. We want our jewellery to help people feel seen, celebrated, and connected to their story,” says Aditi.

