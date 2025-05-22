Pablo Neruda meets handwoven elegance in Swatti Kapoor’s SS’25 launch

“Neruda’s poem felt deeply personal—the quiet ache of memory, the pull of forgotten roots, and the beauty of nature as a space for reflection. It resonated with how I approach design—searching for softness, silence, and story within the fabric,” says Swatti.

Titled as a lyrical homage, the collection explores the emotional terrain of Neruda’s poetry through a carefully considered interplay of texture, tone, and textile. Echoing the poem’s imagery—where a simple twig becomes a symbol of memory and longing—Swatti uses earthy tones, botanical motifs, and airy silhouettes to bring the verse to life in wearable form.