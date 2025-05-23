Ekaya Banaras’ summer collection melds French lace with Banarasi motifs
Homegrown label Ekaya Banaras’ Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Ekaya Pastels, is a nuanced mix of delicate Banarasi traditions and sophisticated French aesthetics that includes fluid saris, sculptural bralettes, and gathered skirts. The brand has played with French lace, using it as an inspiration to create Banarasi motifs. There’s delicate pearl detailing, and the softest organza, and tissue silks have been used in this collection. For the first time ever, they’ve collaborated with Anaash to introduce a range of pearl accessories that completely change the sari styling game. There are pallu holders, pearl pins that double up as statement brooches, and belts that not only cinch the waist but also let you play around. We speak with founder and CEO Palak Shah to learn more about the collection.
How different are the saris in this collection?
This is the softest, most fluid, and drapeable organza and tissue silk sari you’ve ever worn. We’re breathing new life into Banarasi, and we want every cool girl to have a slice of this experience.
What’s the idea behind the edit? How did you amalgamate French aesthetics with Banarasi?
I love the minimal, clean lines and the intricacy of Parisian fashion. It’s effortless, easy, and so elegant. So, why not bring that same ease and sophistication to our saris? Although the collection is anything but minimal. The craftsmanship behind each piece is impeccable. We’ve used resham threads, delicate pearl detailing, and worked with butter-soft fabrics to create the best drapes for the modern woman.
What’s trending in summer festive wedding looks? What kind of saris work best for summer parties?
I love pastels for summer and I think it’s been a major global trend too. The soft, flowy silhouettes we saw from Chloé really stayed with me, and we’ve brought that same buttery softness into our SS’25 collection. It’s all about letting the wearer truly enjoy summer in sugary pinks, powder blues, and lemon sorbet shades, paired with pearl-drenched accessories. It’s definitely a soft girl summer for us, and I’m so here for it. And for weddings, I think real zari saris and feather-light georgettes are what I’m inclining towards. The fabrics aren’t just summer-friendly, but also very festive. And corsets, of course, it’s a major trend this year.