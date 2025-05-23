Ekaya Banaras’ summer collection melds French lace with Banarasi motifs

Homegrown label Ekaya Banaras’ Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Ekaya Pastels, is a nuanced mix of delicate Banarasi traditions and sophisticated French aesthetics that includes fluid saris, sculptural bralettes, and gathered skirts. The brand has played with French lace, using it as an inspiration to create Banarasi motifs. There’s delicate pearl detailing, and the softest organza, and tissue silks have been used in this collection. For the first time ever, they’ve collaborated with Anaash to introduce a range of pearl accessories that completely change the sari styling game. There are pallu holders, pearl pins that double up as statement brooches, and belts that not only cinch the waist but also let you play around. We speak with founder and CEO Palak Shah to learn more about the collection.

Ekaya Banaras blends Banarasi weaves with Parisian poise in summer 2025 line