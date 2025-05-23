Jaypore opens first Chennai store, showcasing artisanal Indian craftsmanship

“Chennai, with its deep-rooted appreciation for classical arts, textiles, and architecture, is a natural choice for Jaypore’s foray into Tamil Nadu,” said Manu Gupta, who heads the brand. “The city embodies a cultural richness and aesthetic sensitivity that aligns beautifully with our ethos.”

Spanning over 2,200 sq ft, the store is designed as an immersive experience where India’s diverse crafts come alive. Warm lighting, hand-painted Mughal buta motifs by local artisans, and earthy textures set the tone for a curated showcase of techniques like chikankari, jamdani, dabu, kundan, and tribal silverwork.