Jaypore opens first Chennai store, showcasing artisanal Indian craftsmanship

Jaypore, the premium artisanal lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, has made a significant foray into Tamil Nadu with the opening of its first exclusive brand outlet in Chennai. The new store is a cultural sanctuary that celebrates the living traditions of Indian craftsmanship.
“Chennai, with its deep-rooted appreciation for classical arts, textiles, and architecture, is a natural choice for Jaypore’s foray into Tamil Nadu,” said Manu Gupta, who heads the brand. “The city embodies a cultural richness and aesthetic sensitivity that aligns beautifully with our ethos.”
Spanning over 2,200 sq ft, the store is designed as an immersive experience where India’s diverse crafts come alive. Warm lighting, hand-painted Mughal buta motifs by local artisans, and earthy textures set the tone for a curated showcase of techniques like chikankari, jamdani, dabu, kundan, and tribal silverwork.
“Each craft we feature—whether it’s the delicacy of chikankari or the bold statement of tribal silver—is chosen for its story as much as its artistry. The Chennai store is a layered narrative where Kutch meets Chettinad and Banaras converses with Bengal,” says Manu.
At the heart of the space is a jewel-box-inspired jewellery section, showcasing a range from heritage kundan to contemporary silver, echoing Jaypore’s philosophy of bridging tradition with modern design. The store also features rotating collections and a dedicated Craft Edit zone, keeping the experience dynamic and rooted in storytelling.
“We’re not simply preserving crafts—we’re redefining them for today’s lifestyle, making heritage relevant to the modern consumer. Our physical stores like this one serve not only as retail points but as cultural outposts in our journey to elevate craft across India,” adds Manu.
Price starts at Rs 1,000. At Raja Annamalai Puram.
