Rimi Nayak’s summer resort wear collection boasts of breathable outfits in sustainable fabrics
One of Kolkata ’s favourite designers, Rimi Nayak’s latest summer collection, Whispers of Spring, is a tribute to the quiet poetry of nature. This beautiful resort wear edit launched at Coterie in New York, reflects a soft, yet spirited approach to resort fashion. The palette features serene pastels—blush pink, sky blue, lavender—balanced with vibrant bursts of fuchsia, lemon yellow, and classic monochromes, like black and white.
How Rimi Nayak blends nature, comfort, and craft in resort fashion trends
For this particular range, Rimi has worked with breathable, sustainable fabrics such as cotton linen, fluid georgette, bemberg satin, and soft crepe, adorned with delicate 3D floral appliqués in organza. The silhouettes are breezy and versatile—draped maxis, co-ord sets, kaftans, and shirt dresses—each crafted to move beautifully. Layered prints, embroidery, and textures bring a tactile richness to the collection. We speak with the very congenial designer about the same, and her whole new range of swimwear that she’s planning to launch soon.
How different is this collection from your previous collections?
Whispers of Spring was created with a global audience in mind, especially as we showcased it in New York to buyers from around the world. While our past collections primarily focused on colours, prints, and silhouettes tailored to Indian consumers, this range carries a more universal appeal. This is the first time we’ve explored bold botanical graphics and 3D organza textures at this scale. The pieces are playful, expressive, and rooted in the spirit of travel, reflecting a conscious evolution towards a globally resonant design language.
You have introduced a whole new range of swimwear. Tell us about that.
Yes, this season marks our foray into swimwear! We’re launching a capsule range designed with comfort, body positivity, and style at its core. The line features one-piece swimsuits, high-waisted bikinis, and flowy kaftan-style cover-ups. Each piece reflects our signature design aesthetic—custom prints, sheer accents, delicate embroidery, and smart cuts that flatter a range of body types. The idea was to create swimwear that transitions seamlessly from poolside lounging to a beachside brunch—functional, fashionable, and inclusive. We’ll be officially launching the line in India soon!
What’s trending in destination wedding wear this summer?
Destination weddings this summer are embracing relaxed luxury. Brides and guests are leaning towards vibrant lehengas, pre-draped saris, cape blouses, and versatile separates that can be re-worn. There’s a noticeable shift towards lightweight fabrics, ease of movement, and statement details—floral embroidery, pearl work, shimmer accents, and layered elements. Functionality meets festivity, and there’s a strong preference for outfits that reflect personality while being comfortable enough to dance the night away.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your collections?
Sustainability is central to our ethos. We follow a small-batch production model to minimise waste and focus on biodegradable or responsibly sourced fabrics. Our designs are built to last—timeless cuts, thoughtful detailing, and quality tailoring—ensure longevity. We also upcycle surplus fabric into accessories through our label, About TuRN. Our long-term goal is to become a zero-waste label while still delivering beauty and craftsmanship.
What are this summer’s resort holiday wear must-haves?
Resort wear this season is all about effortless glamour. Key must-haves include draped maxi dresses, versatile kaftans, linen co-ord sets, breezy shirt dresses, and sarongs or wraps that double up as beachwear and evening layers. Accessorise with raffia totes, oversized sunglasses, bold earrings, and minimal yet impactful footwear. Comfort and versatility are the two pillars of summer holiday style.
What are the ways one can lift evening party looks this summer?
Elevating an evening look is all about smart layering and texture play. A sheer organza cape or a sequinned shrug can transform a basic dress. Metallic accessories—whether in the form of a statement clutch, shoes, or jewellery—add sparkle without going overboard. This season, tonal dressing with one strong contrast element (like a bold lip or a pop-coloured bag) is trending. Playing with contrasting textures—matte with shine, soft with structure—creates an elevated, fashion-forward look.
What are the other collections you are working on?
We’re working on a limited-edition bridal capsule designed for the modern Indian bride. The idea is to create multifunctional bridal wear that’s light, elegant, and easy to restyle post-wedding. We’re also in the early stages of developing our next resort wear collection, which will focus more on sustainable innovation and trans-seasonal silhouettes.
How did you find the line-up at the Met Gala this year?
This year’s Met Gala offered a stunning mix of avant-garde drama and classic elegance. It was especially exciting to see so many Indian celebrities on the global red carpet, and it felt like a celebration of cultural crossover and bold individuality.