Gulposh collection by Heeposh offers pastel romance and mindful craftsmanship

In a world that spins ever faster, Heeposh’s latest ready-to-wear collection, Gulposh, offers a gentle pause—a moment to breathe, to reflect, and to wrap oneself in pieces that feel like poetry in motion.
Described as a “love letter in pastel hues”, Gulposh is more than a seasonal launch—it’s a mindful celebration of femininity, nostalgia, and nature’s quiet transformations. “The inspiration for Gulposh bloomed from a desire to create a collection that embodies graceful simplicity,” shares Megha Kacholia, co-owner of Heeposh. “Soft, breathable cottons in hues of blush, mint, lilac, and buttery cream—these are clothes that women can slip into and feel effortlessly beautiful.”
Curated embrace of contrast
Drawing from the natural rhythm of spring awakening into summer, Gulposh is a curated embrace of contrast—flowy angrakhas and dreamy anarkalis meet tailored co-ord sets that echo the bold charm of 80s power dressing—all softened by delicate embroidery, floral patterns, and fluid textures. It’s a collection that captures a feeling rather than follows a trend.
“The name itself blends ‘gul’ meaning flower, and ‘posh’ meaning adorned. It’s about being delicately draped in florals and calm hues, much like nature’s own elegance during the change of seasons,” explains Megha.
There’s an undeniable romanticism at the heart of Gulposh—think of the soft light slipping through sheer curtains at dawn, the scent of jasmine lingering in the evening air, or the comfort of cool cotton on sun-warmed skin. Each design evokes a sensory memory. “Gulposh isn’t just attire; it’s an embrace, a mood, a memory stitched in thread and tenderness,” says Megha.
Beyond its aesthetic, the collection carries a deeper message —a return to slowness. In 2025’s fast-paced fashion cycle, this collection stands as a reminder of what matters — craftsmanship, care, and clothing made to be cherished. “Each stitch is a deliberate act of mindfulness. It’s quiet luxury that soothes rather than shouts,” she adds.
Price starts at Rs 2,999. Available online.
