Gulposh collection by Heeposh offers pastel romance and mindful craftsmanship

Described as a “love letter in pastel hues”, Gulposh is more than a seasonal launch—it’s a mindful celebration of femininity, nostalgia, and nature’s quiet transformations. “The inspiration for Gulposh bloomed from a desire to create a collection that embodies graceful simplicity,” shares Megha Kacholia, co-owner of Heeposh. “Soft, breathable cottons in hues of blush, mint, lilac, and buttery cream—these are clothes that women can slip into and feel effortlessly beautiful.”

Curated embrace of contrast

Drawing from the natural rhythm of spring awakening into summer, Gulposh is a curated embrace of contrast—flowy angrakhas and dreamy anarkalis meet tailored co-ord sets that echo the bold charm of 80s power dressing—all softened by delicate embroidery, floral patterns, and fluid textures. It’s a collection that captures a feeling rather than follows a trend.