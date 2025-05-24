PureJewels marks 75 years with Zariya, a conscious luxury collection with Gemfields emeralds

Celebrating 75 years of heritage and craftsmanship, PureJewels unveils Zariya, a fine jewellery collection that places Gemfields’ ethically sourced Zambian emeralds in poetic harmony with 22kt Sunrise Gold, symbolising a luminous journey of introspection, balance, and growth.

“The partnership was born from a meeting of shared values—an affinity for responsibly sourced gemstones, a reverence for heritage craftsmanship, and a vision for meaningful luxury. We sought to create a collection that celebrates new beginnings, heritage, and purpose—enduring hallmarks of our brand,” says Jayant Raniga, the third generation behind PureJewels.

Taking its name from the Hindi and Urdu word Zariya—meaning pathway, source, or medium—the collection is a tribute to life’s inner rhythms. Each piece is designed to guide the wearer into a state of alignment, much like a quiet moment at dawn or the first bloom of spring. “Zariya encapsulates the idea of clarity and light through focus and rhythm. The emeralds represent luminous beacons within each design, guiding the way forward,” explains Jayant.

Delicate yet resolute

Launched in May, a month synonymous with renewal and regeneration, the Zariya collection draws visual inspiration from nature’s gentle awakening. The silhouettes are delicate yet resolute, with subtle movement and fluidity built into their form. “Our signature twist-wire technique is at the heart of this collection. It’s both functional and symbolic, representing resilience and interconnectedness—like vines growing towards the sun or rivers finding their path,” says Jayant.