Suta opens second outlet in Bengaluru, bringing sustainable saris and blouses to more shoppers

Suta, one of India’s beloved homegrown ethnic wear brands, was born from a dream shared by sisters Sujata (Su) and Taniya (Ta) Biswas. The label began its journey in 2016 from a small garage in Mumbai and has since grown across the nation. It has now unveiled its 15th store in India, which also happens to be its second one in namma Bengaluru.

“We realised there is a huge customer base in HSR Layout and space-wise, the new store in HSR Layout is 2,700 sq ft, very beautiful, surrounded by trees and just a few steps away from the main road, so we went for it,” Sujata begins.