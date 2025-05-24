Suta opens second outlet in Bengaluru, bringing sustainable saris and blouses to more shoppers

Suta, one of India’s beloved homegrown ethnic wear brands, was born from a dream shared by sisters Sujata (Su) and Taniya (Ta) Biswas. The label began its journey in 2016 from a small garage in Mumbai and has since grown across the nation. It has now unveiled its 15th store in India, which also happens to be its second one in namma Bengaluru.
“We realised there is a huge customer base in HSR Layout and space-wise, the new store in HSR Layout is 2,700 sq ft, very beautiful, surrounded by trees and just a few steps away from the main road, so we went for it,” Sujata begins.
During our visit on the inaugural day of the store, we learnt from the founders that as a ground rule, across all 15 stores, one will find something exclusive to the space they are in. Plus, this latest outlet also boasts an in-house tailor, making it convenient for patrons to alter measurements.
But what’s more fascinating is how the store itself subtly pays a tribute to Karnataka and its traditional crafts. “We have loads of handcrafted Channapatna toys, not only hanging from the ceiling, but also placed across shelves along with the externally sourced jewellery on display,” Tanya adds.
What we love about the new store is how each silhouette has its own cosy room — be it saris, blouses, kurtas or even shirts. Beyond saris and blouses, women can also shop for ethnic wear, dresses and co-ord sets.
“We have a couple of benarasis, embroidered saris, cotton saris, block print saris and several blouses — all of which are exclusive to this new outlet,” Sujata reveals.
Well, for Suta fans who happen to be men, we come bearing good news, “The men, we left them out, which was wrong. Because they always came in and said that it’s such a good fabric, why don’t you make anything for us? That’s when the seed was sown in our heads all the time and then we made this collection. We started with shirts available only at stores and the capsules used to sell out within no time, so we decided to launch it online as well,” Tanya shares.
