Lucira redefines fine jewellery with lab-grown diamonds and sustainable luxury

In a world where luxury is being redefined by values and vision, Lucira emerges as a new-age fine jewellery brand that blends sustainability with sophistication. Founded by Rupesh Jain, the digital jewellery trailblazer behind Candere, Lucira marks his bold return to the industry—this time with a focus on conscious elegance and lab-grown brilliance.
“At Lucira, redefining modern luxury means merging timeless craftsmanship with forward-thinking innovation. Our lab-grown diamonds are not just beautiful—they’re a statement of sustainability, purpose, and progress,” says Rupesh.
Lucira’s newest collection is a celebration of love, legacy, and personal milestones. From heart-shaped solitaires to bezel-set bands and the iconic trilogy ring, each design is crafted to evoke emotion while embodying elegance. Inspired by the meaningful moments, the collection offers refined engagement rings and versatile everyday pieces designed with a modern sensibility.
“Every piece is a symbol—of love, of intention, of values. We wanted this collection to transcend occasions and fit seamlessly into both everyday wear and life’s most treasured celebrations,” Rupesh explains.
What sets Lucira apart is not just its innovative use of lab-grown diamonds, but also its dedication to quality and craftsmanship. Each diamond is graded for superior cut, clarity, and brilliance—ensuring they match, and often surpass, their mined counterparts. The designs are then brought to life by master artisans, whose precision and care elevate every detail into a wearable work of art.
“We’re proving that lab-grown can be every bit as luxurious, meaningful, and heirloom-worthy as traditional fine jewellery,” he says.
Lucira’s designs are intentionally versatile—lightweight and durable for everyday confidence, yet striking enough to become statement pieces. From boardroom meetings to moonlit soirées, these pieces transition effortlessly—inviting wearers to embrace elegance in every moment.
Price starts at Rs 25,000. Available online.
