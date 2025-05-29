Lucira redefines fine jewellery with lab-grown diamonds and sustainable luxury

In a world where luxury is being redefined by values and vision, Lucira emerges as a new-age fine jewellery brand that blends sustainability with sophistication. Founded by Rupesh Jain, the digital jewellery trailblazer behind Candere, Lucira marks his bold return to the industry—this time with a focus on conscious elegance and lab-grown brilliance.

Modern elegance meets ethical brilliance in Lucira’s fine jewellery collection

“At Lucira, redefining modern luxury means merging timeless craftsmanship with forward-thinking innovation. Our lab-grown diamonds are not just beautiful—they’re a statement of sustainability, purpose, and progress,” says Rupesh.

Lucira’s newest collection is a celebration of love, legacy, and personal milestones. From heart-shaped solitaires to bezel-set bands and the iconic trilogy ring, each design is crafted to evoke emotion while embodying elegance. Inspired by the meaningful moments, the collection offers refined engagement rings and versatile everyday pieces designed with a modern sensibility.