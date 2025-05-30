Threads of memory: Tul Palav’s ‘Matamaal’ weaves a love letter to Kashmir

The latest collection, Matamaal, arrives like a memory wrapped in cotton and silk, its name evoking the warmth of maternal homes and the echo of shared stories passed down through generations. “Matamaal is a deeply personal collection rooted in memory and identity,” says Iqra. “The idea took shape during a visit to my maternal home—Matamaal means ‘grandmother’s house’ in Kashmiri. The warmth, the faded walnut wood, the scent of noon chai—it all sparked a longing to capture that nostalgia in fabric.” That longing finds form in Tilla and Sozni embroidery, in dusky olives and almond whites, in flowing angrakhas and pheran-inspired trenches. “We wanted to recreate the comfort of lineage and legacy through clothing.”

The silhouettes carry memory like a second skin. “We used traditional Kashmiri embroidery styles like Tilla and Sozni but rendered them with a delicate hand to suit lighter silhouettes,” she explains. Chinar leaves bloom across sleeves, kangris peek from hem borders, and paisleys wander into contemporary spaces, telling stories that don’t age. “Motifs like chinar leaves, kangris, and paisleys are embroidered in modern placements, drawing the past into the present,” the designer says.