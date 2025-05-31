‘Navya’ is a legacy rewritten in gold and grace

There’s jewellery, and then there’s Navya — an elegant whisper of the past reimagined for the now, a delicate dance where age-old artistry meets the pulse of modern grace. Crafted in 14kt gold and alive with the shimmer of uncut polki diamonds, the fire of round cuts, and the deep, regal tones of emeralds and tanzanites, Navya by Dassani Brothers is not just jewellery—it’s a philosophy, a feeling, an heirloom in motion.
The aesthetic is refined, yet never loud; poetic, yet grounded in craftsmanship. Enamel flourishes glide across surfaces like brushstrokes on silk, a tribute to techniques passed down through generations—but here, they bloom in surprising palettes and sleek silhouettes. It’s timelessness with a pulse, and at its heart, a new kind of luxury—quiet, personal, deeply intentional.
Dinesh Dassani from the brand tells us that the muse behind Navya is none other than today’s woman—confident, expressive, and deeply attuned to both heritage and individuality. “This collection draws its inspiration from the new generation—particularly Gen Z—and their evolving relationship with jewellery,” he shares, adding, “Today’s youth gravitate toward minimal, versatile pieces that seamlessly integrate into their everyday style. We focused on creating designs that are lightweight, vibrant, and expressive. While the craftsmanship remains deeply rooted in traditional techniques, the overall aesthetic is minimal and modern—bridging the past with the present in a way that feels both effortless and intentional.”
And it is this balance—the art of walking the tightrope between legacy and lightness—that defines Navya. From vivid gemstones to whispered details, every element is intentional. “We wanted to infuse the collection with colour—vivid yet tasteful,” Dinesh says, speaking of that distinct interplay between polki, round diamonds, emeralds, and tanzanites. “It’s a celebration of colour that feels chic, wearable, and thoughtfully curated for everyday elegance.”
Indeed, colour here doesn’t shout—it serenades. “Our approach to colour was all about balance,” Dinesh continues. “We stayed away from tones that felt overpowering or muted. Instead, we chose hues that complement the raw beauty of polki and enhance the intricacy of each design. These colours add vibrance without overshadowing the craftsmanship, allowing the jewellery to stand out with subtle sophistication.”
The result is a collection that feels simultaneously new and nostalgic. Enamel detailing, that hallmark of traditional Indian jewellery, is treated not as an afterthought, but as a canvas. “Enamelling has always been a cornerstone of Indian jewellery-making, and in Navya, it plays a central role,” Dinesh explains. “We’ve reimagined this age-old technique with unexpected colour palettes and sleek forms, giving it a refreshed appeal. The result is a delicate interplay of tradition and trend—where heritage meets modernity through nuanced detailing.”
But perhaps what makes Navya truly resonate is its innate understanding of the woman who wears it. She is rooted but not rigid, bold in quiet ways, and endlessly evolving. “Today’s woman looks for versatility and refinement—jewellery that can transition effortlessly from traditional to contemporary settings,” Dinesh reflects. “The Navya collection offers precisely that: pieces that are dainty, distinctive, and deeply rooted in legacy, yet designed to complement modern aesthetics. It’s heirloom-worthy jewellery made for the now.”
Navya is an emotion made tangible. A gentle rebellion. A soft shimmer of self-expression. And above all, a celebration of legacy—rewritten, reimagined, and radiantly worn.
Price ranges between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000.
Available in store in Mumbai.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain