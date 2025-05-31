‘Navya’ is a legacy rewritten in gold and grace

The aesthetic is refined, yet never loud; poetic, yet grounded in craftsmanship. Enamel flourishes glide across surfaces like brushstrokes on silk, a tribute to techniques passed down through generations—but here, they bloom in surprising palettes and sleek silhouettes. It’s timelessness with a pulse, and at its heart, a new kind of luxury—quiet, personal, deeply intentional.

Dinesh Dassani from the brand tells us that the muse behind Navya is none other than today’s woman—confident, expressive, and deeply attuned to both heritage and individuality. “This collection draws its inspiration from the new generation—particularly Gen Z—and their evolving relationship with jewellery,” he shares, adding, “Today’s youth gravitate toward minimal, versatile pieces that seamlessly integrate into their everyday style. We focused on creating designs that are lightweight, vibrant, and expressive. While the craftsmanship remains deeply rooted in traditional techniques, the overall aesthetic is minimal and modern—bridging the past with the present in a way that feels both effortless and intentional.”