Snitch launches Colour Me Summer collection for men

Launched just in time for the peak of the season, Colour Me Summer is Snitch’s freshest take on what summer dressing should feel like—bold, breathable, and unapologetically fun. The collection brings together slim-fit linen-blend shirts, oversized tees, statement prints, and pastel-drenched separates—all crafted for high temperatures and higher style aspirations.

“Colour Me Summer draws inspiration from the vibrant energy and carefree spirit of Indian summers,” says Chetan Siyal, founding team member at Snitch. “We wanted to channel the joy, spontaneity, and colourfulness of the season into a collection that encourages men to break free from monotones and experiment boldly.”