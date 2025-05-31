Snitch launches Colour Me Summer collection for men

High summer is here, and with it comes the urge to shed the heavy layers and lean into breezy silhouettes and vibrant colour palettes. Think sporty prep for day, tailored separates for night—and just in case your wardrobe needs a warm-weather refresh, the runways and racks agree—this is the season to embrace texture, playfulness, and a return to expressive menswear. Enter Snitch’s Colour Me Summer, a collection that pulses with tropical charm, urban ease, and everyday versatility.
Launched just in time for the peak of the season, Colour Me Summer is Snitch’s freshest take on what summer dressing should feel like—bold, breathable, and unapologetically fun. The collection brings together slim-fit linen-blend shirts, oversized tees, statement prints, and pastel-drenched separates—all crafted for high temperatures and higher style aspirations.
“Colour Me Summer draws inspiration from the vibrant energy and carefree spirit of Indian summers,” says Chetan Siyal, founding team member at Snitch. “We wanted to channel the joy, spontaneity, and colourfulness of the season into a collection that encourages men to break free from monotones and experiment boldly.”
The collection balances punchy patterns with wearable silhouettes. Cuban-collared printed shirts make a statement without stealing the spotlight, while oversized T-shirts echo the relaxed, confident mood of Gen Z streetwear. “We embraced bold prints but paired them with familiar shapes that make styling easy—fashion should never be intimidating,” Chetan notes.
Fabric selection plays a starring role too. With a strong focus on comfort and breathability, the brand turned to pure cotton, rayon, and cotton-linen blends. “The textures are soft yet structured, allowing the pieces to hold their form while feeling featherlight in the summer heat,” explains Chetan.
Colour, unsurprisingly, is the hero. From subtle lilacs and mint greens to electric turquoise and lemon yellows, the collection is designed to reflect everything from sunsets to tropical fruit. “We wanted it to feel like summer in motion—cool, bright, and expressive,” says Chetan.
And if you’re hesitant about incorporating colour into your wardrobe, Chetan has a tip, “Start with pastels—they’re subtle but refreshing. Try a lilac shirt with beige chinos or a mint green tee with denim. For the adventurous, our co-ord printed sets are a summer statement.”
Price starts at Rs 599. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com