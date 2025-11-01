Python-textured bags for women who dare to stand out

The bags are striking and versatile. From sculpted box satchels to sleek hobos and bold flap styles, the collection caters to women who want their accessories to do more than just carry essentials—they tell a story of confidence, versatility, and modern elegance.

Nishant Bakliwal, who heads the brand, tells us that the inspiration behind the collection was a desire to spotlight women who wear their confidence as naturally as they do their style. “Python-textured bags aren’t for everyone. Inspired by the python—a symbol of transformation and fierce elegance—we wanted to translate that raw energy into something wearable, modern, and unapologetically bold. It is for those who dare to stand out,” Nishant shares.

The brand has incorporated python prints in a way that feels fresh, modern, and wearable. “The approach was to take the python texture out of its usual maximalist narrative and reinterpret it through a lens of refined rebellion—a whisper of wild luxury rather than an overpowering statement. Instead of letting the print dominate, we balanced it with clean, structured silhouettes and modern hardware so that the texture becomes an accent of confidence rather than a costume,” he says.

What makes this collection stand out is its focus on proportion, placement, and polish—letting the python print peek through in panels, trims, and curved edges. “The idea was to create bags that carry attitude but remain versatile—pieces that can move from a morning coffee run to an evening out,” adds Nishant.

Prices start at Rs 5,499. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

