Jacquard gets a modern makeover with lightweight, versatile silhouettes

For women, the edit offers versatile silhouettes from hand-embellished midi dresses to structured co-ord sets and fluid occasion wear. For men, jacquard shirts, overshirts, and tailored jackets reveal the subtle strength of the weave, punctuated with understated embroidery. Together, the pieces are created to transition across occasions whether festive gatherings, destination escapes, or modern-day wardrobes.

“It is a versatile collection that makes it ideal for every season. For festive brunches the emerald green knot-strap minis will be ideal. For evening soirées the embellished minis will look perfect. The pastel co-ords have been designed for resort escapes. In fact, the collection transitions seamlessly across occasions,” Binal shares. With a palette spanning ivory, blush pink, emerald, butter yellow and pastel blue the designs capture both the freshness of the holidays and the timelessness of investment fashion.

TheRealB’s philosophy is rooted in creating garments that transcend trends while staying true to fabric innovation. “Each piece is both timeless and globally relevant crafted for aesthetes who value the quiet statement of design, detail, and authenticity,” adds Binal.

Launched over 35 menswear and womenswear pieces, the collection is exclusively available at therealb.in. Designed for the modern aesthete aged 25–40, Maison of Jacquard reflects TheRealB’s vision of creating timeless versatile wardrobes that transcend trends.

