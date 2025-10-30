Silver Reimagined: Aishwarya Rajesh and Krithika Challani’s latest silver jewellery line redefines luxury

What happens when timeless design meets a modern mindset? You get silver, reimagined. In a world where gold often feels out of reach, silver is rising like dawn on a new era of luxury, reshaped by visionaries like designer Krithika Challani and actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who have turned their shared passion into Arckz Jewellery. With finishes as rich as gold and craftsmanship rooted in tradition, Arckz is an attempt to make heirloom-quality silver jewellery accessible to all.
The collaboration, we are told, was born out of a shared passion and mutual admiration. Aishwarya, once a customer at Krithika’s silver store Fedha by Challani, quickly became a friend. “I mentioned to her that I wanted to start an online jewellery label, and she immediately said, ‘Why don’t we do it together?’ It made perfect sense—my experience in jewellery, her creative eye, and public connection. Arckz is our way of combining strengths to build something meaningful, an online silver jewellery brand that is elegant yet accessible.”
Named with intention, Arckz stands for Aishwarya Rajesh (AR), Challani (C), Kirti (K), and Z symbolising silver. And what sets Arckz apart is its vision to elevate silver to gold-like grandeur. “When people think of silver, they usually picture oxidised pieces or traditional accessories like toe rings or anklets. But we’ve taken it several notches higher, and our pieces come with finishes like rhodium, white and platinum polish. They resemble antique temple jewellery or intricate Polki or jadau sets, but at a fraction of gold's cost,” says Krithika.
Aishwarya echoes this vision. “With gold prices skyrocketing, antique gold jewellery is becoming unaffordable. But silver is gaining momentum. It’s stylish, affordable, and still holds excellent resale value. A gold bridal set might cost ₹25–60 lakh, but with silver, you can get equally beautiful pieces for ₹2–3 lakh. We want to change the mindset and say that silver can be luxurious too.”
In terms of the creative process, both partners are hands-on. “Once the initial designs are in, we do the final curation, right from category decisions to finish and polish; it’s all done together. We have a dedicated team of designers, vendors, e-commerce and web experts, but the essence of the brand always comes from us,” says Krithika.
Despite her own minimalistic style, typically wearing just a simple chain or studs, Aishwarya is passionate about jewellery as an investment. “My mother and I used to save via chit funds to invest in gold. Even though I don’t wear a lot of it daily, I always encourage women to buy jewellery gradually. You don’t need to buy it all at once. Even saving a lakh a year can help you build a collection over time.”
Looking ahead, the duo is focused on innovation. “We want to introduce collections people wouldn’t expect to see in silver. Like lightweight Italian-style jewellery, usually available only in 18- or 9-carat gold, for everyday wear. We’re also building a robust digital presence to ensure shopping for Arckz is seamless online. It’s jewellery for the masses,” says Krithika, whose vision is to democratise luxury.
