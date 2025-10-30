Silver Reimagined: Aishwarya Rajesh and Krithika Challani’s latest silver jewellery line redefines luxury

Named with intention, Arckz stands for Aishwarya Rajesh (AR), Challani (C), Kirti (K), and Z symbolising silver. And what sets Arckz apart is its vision to elevate silver to gold-like grandeur. “When people think of silver, they usually picture oxidised pieces or traditional accessories like toe rings or anklets. But we’ve taken it several notches higher, and our pieces come with finishes like rhodium, white and platinum polish. They resemble antique temple jewellery or intricate Polki or jadau sets, but at a fraction of gold's cost,” says Krithika.

Aishwarya echoes this vision. “With gold prices skyrocketing, antique gold jewellery is becoming unaffordable. But silver is gaining momentum. It’s stylish, affordable, and still holds excellent resale value. A gold bridal set might cost ₹25–60 lakh, but with silver, you can get equally beautiful pieces for ₹2–3 lakh. We want to change the mindset and say that silver can be luxurious too.”

In terms of the creative process, both partners are hands-on. “Once the initial designs are in, we do the final curation, right from category decisions to finish and polish; it’s all done together. We have a dedicated team of designers, vendors, e-commerce and web experts, but the essence of the brand always comes from us,” says Krithika.