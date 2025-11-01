Rajdeep Ranawat’s latest resort wear drop draws from the ceramic traditions of Italian hamlet

Rajdeep Ranwat’s new collection Orvieto was born from gazing at hand-painted tiles, the Duomo’s façade, and the soft Tuscan light. The beautiful range draws its essence from the artisanal ceramic traditions of the namesake Italian village. “I reinterpreted the local rustic pottery motifs of this Italian village like lemons, pomegranates, chillies, garlic and floral medallions into painterly digital artworks and placement prints,” says Rajdeep. Each silhouette carries a touch of the famed Duomo’s intricate geometry fused with the vibrancy of hand-painted Italian ceramics, translating ancient craft into wearable couture.
Unlike his previous narratives that explored embroidery and Eastern motifs, Orvieto celebrates the Mediterranean joie de vivre. It’s lighter, sun-kissed and rooted in modern geometry, colour blocking, and ceramic motifs, which is a refreshing shift from the ornate.
Rajdeep feels that resort wear in 2026 will be all about effortless individuality. Hence, modular separates, hand-drawn prints, statement belts, versatile sarongs, and engineered kaftans that move seamlessly from beach to brunch will be trending. “There’s a strong return to artisanal textures, eco-conscious materials, and mood-driven dressing that feels spontaneous yet curated,” he explains.
Rajdeep tell us that resort wear has graduated from mere comfort to conscious sophistication. “The modern traveller wants pieces that are fluid yet glamorous. Think featherlight silks, fluid skirts, scarves doubling as tops, and draped dresses that can transition from resort pool to candlelit dinners. The narrative is easy luxe, refined, responsible and radiant. The resort wear must-haves should include a fluid kaftan in a statement print, a reversible co-ord set, a breezy silk shirt, a wrap skirt, a bold belt, a pair of artisanal earrings and a silk scarf. These are timeless essentials,” the designer opines.
Needless to say, Rajdeep is inspired by travel, art, architecture and human emotion. For him, every destination tells a story through its walls, textures, and traditions. “My design language has matured from ornate maximalism to curated storytelling. I’ve embraced sustainability, in-house craftsmanship, and a focus on engineered artworks that feel personal. It’s been a journey of refining exuberance into quiet luxury without losing soul,” he states.
The designer’s personal fashion statement leans towards timeless, artful, and comfortable clothing. “I love clothes that narrate emotion. A touch of print, a hint of travel, and a whole lot of authenticity should be there. For me, fashion must feel lived-in and loved,” he avers as he informs us that his next festive and resort collections will explore Persian carpet-inspired collections in Silk velvets and Moroccan Kasbah inspired by Uzbek ikats and Rabari embroidery.