Rajdeep Ranawat’s latest resort wear drop draws from the ceramic traditions of Italian hamlet

Rajdeep Ranwat’s new collection Orvieto was born from gazing at hand-painted tiles, the Duomo’s façade, and the soft Tuscan light. The beautiful range draws its essence from the artisanal ceramic traditions of the namesake Italian village. “I reinterpreted the local rustic pottery motifs of this Italian village like lemons, pomegranates, chillies, garlic and floral medallions into painterly digital artworks and placement prints,” says Rajdeep. Each silhouette carries a touch of the famed Duomo’s intricate geometry fused with the vibrancy of hand-painted Italian ceramics, translating ancient craft into wearable couture.

All you need to know about Rajdeep Ranawat’s latest resort wear Orvieto

Unlike his previous narratives that explored embroidery and Eastern motifs, Orvieto celebrates the Mediterranean joie de vivre. It’s lighter, sun-kissed and rooted in modern geometry, colour blocking, and ceramic motifs, which is a refreshing shift from the ornate.