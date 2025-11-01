Richa Khemka’s latest edit is a poetic dialogue between strength and softness
Designer Richa Khemka’s latest collection, Vantage, is a poetic dialogue between strength and softness, celebrating a decade of her label through reflection and renewal. The collection explores fluidity and form through rich velvets, sheer organza, and delicate metallic accents. Intricate hand embroidery with pearls and bead-work creates a subtle shimmer, while the silhouettes are sculptural yet free-flowing, spanning draped gowns, structured jackets, layered skirts, and fluid coordinates. The palette of whites, molten metallics, and soft earth tones adds a luminous, ethereal quality. Richa takes us through the collection.
How is Vantage different from your previous collections?
It feels more introspective. Over the years, my work has always been rooted in emotion, but Vantage carries a maturity. There is restraint in the design language, yet depth in the detailing. It is also my most tonal collection so far, built on texture rather than heavy embellishment.
Can you take us through the execution of the key design elements?
The process was deeply handcrafted. Every piece has been treated like a canvas, with embroidery emulating the flow of light or water. We spent hours balancing structure with movement to create couture that feels soft yet looks powerful.
What is trending in resort and occasion wear this winter festive season?
This season is all about understated opulence. Tonal layering, pearl detailing, and fluid metallics are in vogue. People are gravitating towards pieces that photograph dramatically but feel effortless when worn. Comfort, lighter drapes, sculpted separates, and versatile accessories are also in demand.
What are the must-haves for an occasion and party wardrobe?
A hand-embroidered jacket, a fluid metallic sari or co-ord, and something white are key. Beautifully structured kurtas, timeless corsets or statement capes can all be re-styled endlessly.
How have the ten years of your label been?
Initially, I designed instinctively. Over time, the label has grown with intention — in craft, scale, and identity. The last decade has taught me that fashion is a dialogue, not a monologue. Today, we create with greater consciousness, collaborating closely with artisans and expanding the brand’s voice beyond couture into a lifestyle statement.
What inspires your designs?
My inspiration always comes from nature and emotion. I design from feeling first and form later.
How do you incorporate sustainability in your work?
We use natural fabrics, upcycle leftover materials into new forms, and ensure every piece is made-to-order. Beyond process, true sustainability lies in creating clothes that last emotionally and aesthetically.
What can we expect from your upcoming collections?
We are working on a capsule that reinterprets festive wear for the modern Indian woman. There is also a resort edit coming soon, continuing my fascination with fluid textures and hand-finished detailing.
