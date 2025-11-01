Subtle luxury, maximum impact: Minimalist jewellery for the season

This curation features layered diamond lariat necklaces and pear-cut drop chains that exude feminine grace; gold-edged statement rings; sleek emerald rings and textured cufflinks designed for timeless sophistication; and floral-inspired bracelets and hexagonal pearl chokers that honour heritage with a modern soul. The collection also includes customisable pieces featuring initials, zodiac symbols, or handpicked stone shapes—a perfect blend of personal expression and artisanal design.

Namita Kothari, founder of Akoirah by Augmont, says the inspiration behind this festive edit was the idea of meaningful luxury—jewellery that feels deeply personal, is versatile to wear, and rooted in enduring values. “We wanted to design pieces that aren’t just reserved for occasions but become everyday companions—expressions of emotion, identity, and intention,” she shares.

It’s all about subtlety with impact—the kind of strength that doesn’t scream for attention but commands presence through thoughtful craftsmanship and refined aesthetics. “In this collection, you’ll find minimal silhouettes, clean geometry, and elegant detailing that allow the wearer’s personality to shine through, making a statement without excess,” says Namita.

Festivities today are deeply individualistic and no longer tied solely to tradition but shaped by personal expression—and this collection reflects that evolution. “It features rings, necklaces, and bracelets that transcend gender norms and adapt seamlessly across occasions—be it a festive celebration, a workday, or a milestone moment. It’s about freedom—of choice, of identity, and of how we choose to celebrate,” adds Namita.

On choosing 14kt recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds for this collection, she says, “Sustainability is no longer optional; it’s essential. By using 14kt recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds, we ensure that our jewellery carries both beauty and responsibility. It allows our customers to invest in designs that are ethical and future-forward, while enjoying the same brilliance and craftsmanship that fine jewellery has always represented.”

Namita further adds that personalisation is not just important—it’s essential today. “Consumers seek deeper emotional resonance with what they wear. They want pieces that carry their story—initials, zodiac symbols, handpicked shapes, or even subtle motifs that feel unique to them. Personalisation transforms jewellery from an accessory into an heirloom. It’s not just about what you wear, but about how it reflects who you are. Personalisation allows individuals to tell their own story through jewellery—it becomes more than an accessory; it becomes a part of their identity,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 15,000. Available online.

