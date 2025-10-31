Benares brocade reimagined for today’s celebrations

Dash and Dot’s Festive Collection 2025 reimagines festive dressing by combining traditional weaves with modern silhouettes. It is where heritage meets modernity, and new design trends effortlessly flow into wearable form. The collection is an ode to India’s textile traditions, but the silhouettes are contemporary, and have a global appeal. The ensembles can be worn for grand soirées as well as intimate gatherings, balancing timelessness with a spirit of ease.
At its heart lies the Benares capsule, which is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary weavers of the city. Founder Asray Gujral, explains, “The focus is on preserving the artistry of Benares while giving it global relevance through proportion, styling, and wearability.” The capsule reimagines the Benares brocade, tissue, and raw silk, by presenting them in new designs like sari-drape gowns, drape pants, structured jackets, and fluid skirts. Each piece is embellished with heritage embroidery, artisanal prints, and woven textures that elevates the design without overpowering it.
The palette features ivory and gold, an echo of Benares’ grandeur, as well as jewel tones like fuchsia, royal blue, and emerald green. Materials like soft organza, brocade, and textural viscose are delicately accented with sequins and embroidery, creating garments that are luxurious yet light.
Indian drapery finds itself translated into global silhouettes, while unconventional textiles lend freshness to traditional forms. “We wanted the clothes to feel current, confident, and easy to make one’s own,” Ashray notes. You will find modular separates, airy dresses, co-ords, crop tops, jackets, and longline shirts crafted for layering and movement. Fuss-free closures, relaxed fits, and lightweight fabrics make each piece a long-term wardrobe staple.
The inspiration for the Benares capsule was deeply personal. “During a visit to Benares, I met artisans who have carried forward this intricate craft over generations,” says Ashray. “The collaboration began there—translating their weaving traditions into a modern context while preserving the essence of handwork.”
In many ways, Festive 2025 marks an evolution for Dash and Dot. “This collection honours textile heritage but reinterprets it for a generation that seeks individuality and comfort in equal measure,” he reflects. “It’s festive wear that celebrates craft without nostalgia—sharp, modular, and globally relevant.”
Prices start at Rs 2,000. Available online.
