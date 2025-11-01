This slow-fashion label by Aarushi Garg just debuted at Paris Fashion Week!

Reimagined palettes

“I knew this collection had to be more than just a celebration of one tradition; it needed to be an ode to the many languages of Indian art. That’s how Qala, our Spring/Summer 2026 edit, was born,” Aarushi begins. The new collection draws from a spectrum of regional art forms, including gond from Madhya Pradesh, warli from Maharashtra, miniature paintings, pattachitra from Odisha and kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh.

“Unlike our earlier collections that focused on a single Indian art form, Qala brings together multiple art forms, making it our most diverse and visually layered edit,” she shares. The prints in Qala celebrate India’s artistic diversity, each reinterpreted with a contemporary twist. While the brand has stayed true to the essence of the art forms, it has consciously reimagined their palettes.