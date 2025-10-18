Decoding the controversial faux-intimate-hair trend by major fashion brands!

Although, the looks were inspired by the voyeuristic 1920s Paris night-life photography of Brassaï, whose images often featured nudes with natural hair and also referenced the historical use of merkins. This specific moment from the Margiela show, alongside the recent SKIMS launch and Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2026 collection, has brought the concept of faux hair dressing to the forefront of the conversation this year.

Among the Jean's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which was the ready-to-wear debut by new creative director Duran Lantink, the most talked-about and controversial items were bodysuits printed with a full-frontal, hairy, naked male body. These were widely seen as crude, shocking and vulgar. Many critics and netizens felt the clothes lacked the usual artistry and construction expected of a major fashion house and that it was a desperate grab for attention.