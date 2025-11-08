A curated festive collection designed to be worn, re-worn and restyled

For Pragya Priyali, founder and creative director of Unrush, this is a passion project.

“To be honest, the world has moved on from ‘collections,’ especially in the mass-premium space. We don’t think of our work as seasonal collections—we design each piece as an individual product. This latest drop is actually a group of around 60 new styles being released between August and December. So yes, you’ll find streetwear-inspired layers for winter, and also elevated festive pieces for the season of celebrations,” shares Pragya.

There are no prints or pattern play here—the experimentation lies in shapes, drapes, and cuts, crafted in premium fabrics.

“That’s what gives our pieces their quiet drama—a statement that never feels too loud, but always feels like you,” she adds.

Two standout pieces from the festive drop include the Mor Set—a classic satin co-ord that’s been draped to beautifully shape the body into an hourglass silhouette—and the Chanda Set, a layered organza-and-satin dress that offers a whimsical, playful take on festive dressing.

“Younger audiences are loving them because they feel light, dreamy, and fun, while still carrying that festive flair. What I love about both pieces is that, while their silhouettes are Western, we’ve added subtle touches of gota, shimmer, and festive detailing, which make them versatile. You can style them for Indian celebrations, and with the right accessories, they transition beautifully into Western or global occasions too,” says Pragya.

Bright pops of pink, orange, and yellow—shades that signal joy, new beginnings, and hope—run through this festive edit. They capture the mood of celebration while staying true to the brand’s minimal yet striking aesthetic.

“For us, consciousness goes beyond just sourcing fabrics. It’s really about how we produce and how we minimise waste. We’re very mindful about cutting and fabric utilisation, and we’ve streamlined our production to avoid dead stock. Consciousness shows up in our design philosophy too—every piece is created to transcend seasons and trends,” she adds.

Price for casual pieces starts at Rs 3,950, and festive wear at Rs 6,750.

Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

