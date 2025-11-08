Sustainable fashion takes center stage in Ashita Fernandes’ transformative A/W ’25 line

Ashita Fernandes, the ready-to-wear label headquartered in Dubai and Mumbai, is known for creating modern ensembles using ethically sourced linen, botanical dyes, and zero-waste techniques. The brand’s new A/W ’25 collection focuses on easy-to-layer silhouettes, reversible shapes, and transformable details that offer maximum versatility. The colour palette features earthy tones and muted neutrals inspired by nature and raw landscapes.
Walking us through the vision behind the collection, Ashita Fernandes, the designer and founder of her eponymous label, says,“The vision for A/W ’25 was to create pieces that feel both timeless and transformative—garments that women can live in, repeat, and reinvent acro-ss seasons. I’ve always been fascinated by how a single piece of clothing can hold multiple moods. The idea of reversible and transformable garments came from observing the modern woman’s lifestyle —constantly shifting between roles, occasions, and spaces. It felt natural to design pieces that adapt with her, rather than the other way around,” says Ashita.
For the designer, the use of linen, natural dyes, and zero-waste pattern techniques was an opportunity to ensure that style doesn’t come at the cost of the planet.
“Sustainability, in fact, can enhance it. Linen, natural dyes, and mindful pattern cutting bring uniqueness and depth to every piece. The process requires patience and constant innovation, but the end result is a garment that feels luxurious, ethical, and truly one-of-a-kind,” she explains.
This season, she has introduced delicate stitch details and fluid seam finishes that allow the garments to drape effortlessly—minimal yet expressive.
Being based in Dubai, has the city influenced her design aesthetic? “Dubai is a city of contrasts—modern yet deeply rooted in tradition, global yet personal. That duality has shaped both my aesthetic and my business approach. I’m constantly inspired by the diversity of women here, the fusion of cultures, and the demand for pieces that transition seamlessly between modest wear, luxury, and contemporary global fashion,” she shares.
Ashita is excited about the future of conscious fashion, which she believes is moving beyond a trend to become a way of life.
“Consumers are asking deeper questions, brands are innovating with materials and techniques, and there’s a collective shift toward authenticity. I’m excited to be part of this movement,” she concludes.
Prices start at Rs 7,000. Available online.
