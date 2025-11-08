Sustainable fashion takes center stage in Ashita Fernandes’ transformative A/W ’25 line

For the designer, the use of linen, natural dyes, and zero-waste pattern techniques was an opportunity to ensure that style doesn’t come at the cost of the planet.

“Sustainability, in fact, can enhance it. Linen, natural dyes, and mindful pattern cutting bring uniqueness and depth to every piece. The process requires patience and constant innovation, but the end result is a garment that feels luxurious, ethical, and truly one-of-a-kind,” she explains.

This season, she has introduced delicate stitch details and fluid seam finishes that allow the garments to drape effortlessly—minimal yet expressive.

Being based in Dubai, has the city influenced her design aesthetic? “Dubai is a city of contrasts—modern yet deeply rooted in tradition, global yet personal. That duality has shaped both my aesthetic and my business approach. I’m constantly inspired by the diversity of women here, the fusion of cultures, and the demand for pieces that transition seamlessly between modest wear, luxury, and contemporary global fashion,” she shares.

Ashita is excited about the future of conscious fashion, which she believes is moving beyond a trend to become a way of life.

“Consumers are asking deeper questions, brands are innovating with materials and techniques, and there’s a collective shift toward authenticity. I’m excited to be part of this movement,” she concludes.

Prices start at Rs 7,000. Available online.

