Women’s sneakers go festive: Metallic and floral styles for every celebration

Every CHK pair features a cushioned sole and comes with dual insoles for a perfect fit. The sneaker designs—ranging from blingy bronzes and silvers to soft florals—carry a festive energy that pairs beautifully with all kinds of Indian wear. “We’ve seen people wearing them with lehengas, saris, and even fusion fits because they add that sparkle without the struggle of high heels. And honestly, seeing someone dance through a wedding in sneakers feels like the best validation of what we’re trying to do,” he says.

Want to add your own touch with a pair of initials, colour tweaks, or even small design changes? You say it, they make it happen. “That’s the heart of CHK: self-expression. Everyone has their own way of styling and moving through life, and we want our sneakers to reflect that. Customisation makes each pair feel like a small extension of the person wearing it—personal, expressive, and one of a kind,” adds Bharat.

Prices start at Rs 4,000. Available online.

