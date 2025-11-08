Women’s sneakers go festive: Metallic and floral styles for every celebration

CHK, a new homegrown sneaker brand, has introduced its women’s collection featuring metallic tones, floral detailing, and soft textures that easily transition from casual looks to festive celebrations. While not a dedicated wedding range, several pairs from the collection complement traditional wear beautifully, making them a stylish pick for the ongoing festive and wedding season. Bharat Mahajan, chief design innovator at CHK, tells us about the philosophy behind the brand.
“We launched CHK earlier this year with the idea that premium sneakers are a powerful language of how young people express their individuality and personality. The women’s collection was a natural next step, as we noticed that sneakers, as a category, have long been dominated by unisex offerings. Women, on the other hand, wanted sneakers that truly reflect their elevated sense of design and style. We recognised this as a clear white space and designed women-exclusive sneakers that offer versatility for daily wear while keeping pace with cutting-edge global fashion trends,” he explains.
Every CHK pair features a cushioned sole and comes with dual insoles for a perfect fit. The sneaker designs—ranging from blingy bronzes and silvers to soft florals—carry a festive energy that pairs beautifully with all kinds of Indian wear. “We’ve seen people wearing them with lehengas, saris, and even fusion fits because they add that sparkle without the struggle of high heels. And honestly, seeing someone dance through a wedding in sneakers feels like the best validation of what we’re trying to do,” he says.
Want to add your own touch with a pair of initials, colour tweaks, or even small design changes? You say it, they make it happen. “That’s the heart of CHK: self-expression. Everyone has their own way of styling and moving through life, and we want our sneakers to reflect that. Customisation makes each pair feel like a small extension of the person wearing it—personal, expressive, and one of a kind,” adds Bharat.
Prices start at Rs 4,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl