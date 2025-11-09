Fine bijouterie label Meroh has jewellery that pushes boundaries

A

Our debut collection is called Hive, which is an ode to the humble honeybee. We picked this fascinating creature because it teaches us about holding our own and being in a community at the same time. If you look closely at the pieces, you will see the inspiration in the form of a honeycomb in many places. This collection is dominated by emeralds, turquoise, gold, and diamonds. The pieces embody the amazing skills of our designers and craftsmen: here, CAD meets hand filing; the precision required in calibrating a stone like turquoise is evident in the piece you can hold in your hands. It is symmetrical, balanced and unique.