Mahima Mahajan’s latest resort wear edit blends Sufi-inspired emotion with fluid silhouettes and timeless craft
Mahima Mahajan’s latest resort collection, Fanah, is a delicate interplay of silk organza and georgette in a dreamy blend of pastels — blush pink, amber yellow, jade green, and lilac — balanced by rich jewel tones like forest green and royal red. The collection bears her signature floral prints and a fine balance between the intricacy of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes. Mahima takes us through the edit.
What inspired this collection?
Fanah draws its soul from the mystical poetry and philosophy of Sufism, specifically, the concept of fan, the ultimate act of surrender where the self dissolves completely in love, beauty, or the divine. This collection explores that moment of sacred release when identity blurs into devotion, and the physical becomes ethereal.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
It’s lighter, more fluid, and deeply rooted in emotion. This collection moves away from structure as a statement and instead finds structure within fluidity — through cinched waists, delicate drapes, and silhouettes that breathe.
Tell us about the silhouettes in Fanah.
This season, we’re redefining festive wear with a bold mix of fluidity and form. For women, it’s all about silhouettes that cinch the waist yet move with ease — corset blouses, belted drapes, and pre-stitched saris that are effortless yet elevated. For men, embroidered bombers are taking centre stage — bringing a youthful edge while staying rooted in craft.
How do you blend comfort with style, especially for destination or occasion wear?
Blending comfort with style is both an art and an intention. For me, true elegance lies in effortlessness. If you can’t move, breathe, or feel at ease in what you’re wearing, it loses its magic. With Fanah, that balance was key — we worked with weightless fabrics, fluid cuts, and thoughtful construction so that every piece feels as good as it looks.
What’s trending in resort wear this winter?
For women, structured yet effortless outfits with belts, playful prints, and pastel-meets-jewel tone palettes define the new bridal mood. For men, stiff sherwanis are being replaced by softer, breathable layers with subtle embellishment and a focus on fluid tailoring.
What inspires you as a designer?
I’m endlessly inspired by emotions — the way feeling can take for m through fabric, colour, and movement. My muse has always been the modern woman in love, whether it’s with herself, with life, or with beauty in all its fleeting forms. Nature, poetry, and culture often find their way into my work, but it’s really about translating moments of emotion into something tangible. For me, design is storytelling.
How do you incorporate sustainability into your collections?
With Fanah, we used natural, lightweight fabrics like silk organza and georgette, chosen for their durability and timeless appeal. Our emphasis on handcrafted embellishments supports traditional artisans and ethical craftsmanship.
What are some winter resort wardrobe must-haves?
Embroidered co-ords, delicate capes, and flowing separates. It’s about dressing for moments that feel timeless, soft, and luminous.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.