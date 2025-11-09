Step into a world of spirit, the divine and eternal bloom with this drop

The immortalisation of gardens has been an evergreen idea in literature and culture, take the rose gardens in Alice in Wonderland or the secret world in The Secret Garden or even the calm landscapes of Rabindranath Tagore’s Shantiniketan, gardens have always represented renewal, harmony and beauty. They remind us of balance between the natural and the spiritual. This idea lies at the heart of Wabi Sabi’s Festive’ 25 collection, Garden of Abundance.
“The edit is inspired by the celestial orchards of myth, sacred spaces where nature, spirit and the divine exist in effortless balance. Our vision was to translate that serene, sacred richness into textiles, where beauty feels organic, eternal and quietly powerful.” says Anshum Saran, co-founder of Wabi Sabi.
This sense of calm and richness appears throughout the collection. The fabrics are brought to life with luminous colours and detailed embroidery that reflect the continual renewal found in nature. “For us, abundance is a state of harmony where craftsmanship, nature and spirituality intertwine. That is the heart of the collection,” Anshum explains.
This season’s motifs each tell a story. Paisleys, with their flowing shapes, suggest bountifulness and continuity. Florals echo nature’s endless bloom. Together, they create a rhythm that feels grounded but also a little airy. The collection mixes traditional roots with quiet energy and movement.
Garden of Abundance features lehengas, saris, anarkalis, suits, kurtas, and bundis. They are made in Chanderi silk and organza. The colours—ivory, beige, yellow, rust, blue, purple, black—bring out the feeling of a full garden. Silhouettes have structure but also move naturally, letting the fabrics and craftsmanship stand out. “Each piece makes the wearer feel radiant and connected to life’s richness,” explains Anshum.
Hand embroidery, detailed threadwork, and layered motifs add depth and texture. Handwoven Chanderi fabrics make each piece soft and flowing. Using these techniques together gives the clothes a rich, refined feel, while keeping them expressive and unique. One design in particular stands out. “During the creation of the linear paisley blue kurta, we noticed how the motifs and colours echoed Kashmiri embroidery. The region, known as ‘heaven on earth,’ seemed to come alive in the piece, perfectly resonating with the vision of Garden of Abundance,” Anshum recalls.
The campaign shoot for the collection brought the idea of prosperity to life in a studio setting. With lighting, props and textures, the team recreated the atmosphere of a lush garden. “One striking frame featured a model with wings, celebrating a celestial spirit,” says Anshum. “It was a nod to joy, harmony and the ethereal beauty that echoes through the collection.”
Prices start at Rs 24,000.
Available online.
