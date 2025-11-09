Step into a world of spirit, the divine and eternal bloom with this drop

“The edit is inspired by the celestial orchards of myth, sacred spaces where nature, spirit and the divine exist in effortless balance. Our vision was to translate that serene, sacred richness into textiles, where beauty feels organic, eternal and quietly powerful.” says Anshum Saran, co-founder of Wabi Sabi.

This sense of calm and richness appears throughout the collection. The fabrics are brought to life with luminous colours and detailed embroidery that reflect the continual renewal found in nature. “For us, abundance is a state of harmony where craftsmanship, nature and spirituality intertwine. That is the heart of the collection,” Anshum explains.