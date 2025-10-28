Inspired by childhood memories and the landscapes of Ladakh, The Mountain’s Daughter is an ode in fabric

Remember as kids when we smelt the freshly cut grass, or felt the sun on our face, or scrapped our knees as we ran with the wind in our hair, and in that moment, the world felt ours? We might forget the moments gone by, but some feelings are forever embedded in our minds because of how they made us feel. Ladakh-based label 2112 Saldon’s latest collection, The Mountain’s Daughter evokes similar memories.
“The name itself is a tribute to my homeland, the mountains of Ladakh, where my work and inspirations originate. The vision behind the collection was to weave together memory, heritage, and identity,” says Padma Saldon, the designer and founder of 2112 Saldon.
The collection draws from many aspects of her childhood. Monasteries with murals and prayer flags appear throughout; streams where she splashed cold water on her face; flour mills she visited with her grandmother; narrow paths she wandered as a child.
“Through this collection, I have tried to escape back into those memories filled with warmth and love, and translate them into tangible garments and visuals,” Padma explains. The campaign shoot took place at her ancestral home, anchoring the collection in authentic surroundings.
Buddhist symbols like the Dorje are combined with architectural patterns from the monasteries. The colours are bright and lively, drawn from murals, prayer flags, and the clothing of local people. “The concept and inspiration of the edit guide everything, from the colour palette to the design details and motifs, making each piece a reflection of a story or memory rather than a trend,” she adds.
The mountains, rivers, and skies of Ladakh shape the textures, forms, and overall design of the garments. “I often draw inspiration from the movement of water, the patterns of wind-swept sands, or the play of light across the mountains. Nature shapes the mood, colour, and rhythm of every piece I create,” Padma says.
The main fabric used is sheep wool, known locally as nambu; handspun and handwoven by skilled artisans. The colours reflect the life of the region, with bright pinks, greens, and yellows inspired by murals, prayer flags, and traditional clothing.
“The key design element lies in reinterpreting traditional Ladakhi silhouettes,” Padma explains. The collection includes jackets of various lengths. Layered dresses feature detailed appliqué work. Techniques such as 3D construction and wool felting add texture.
Behind the scenes, creating the collection was immersive. “Every location, from our ancestral home to the river streams, became a canvas. Each day felt like a carefully planned picnic, with the changing locations adding layers to the story we wanted to tell,” Padma recalls.
With the campaign shoot taking place in her ancestral home, the collection touches a significant part of her life. “For me, it was a journey back in time. Every frame, every pose, every detail was meticulously considered to honour the memories and heritage that inspired the collection,” she adds.
A signature piece is the double-layered dress jacket with a white khatak, an auspicious scarf. “It holds immense weight and depth for me because it is my way of paying homage to the land from which my work originates,” she concludes.
