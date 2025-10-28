Inspired by childhood memories and the landscapes of Ladakh, The Mountain’s Daughter is an ode in fabric

Remember as kids when we smelt the freshly cut grass, or felt the sun on our face, or scrapped our knees as we ran with the wind in our hair, and in that moment, the world felt ours? We might forget the moments gone by, but some feelings are forever embedded in our minds because of how they made us feel. Ladakh-based label 2112 Saldon’s latest collection, The Mountain’s Daughter evokes similar memories.

2112 Saldon’s latest collection, The Mountain’s Daughter, is based on the memories of the designer’s childhood

“The name itself is a tribute to my homeland, the mountains of Ladakh, where my work and inspirations originate. The vision behind the collection was to weave together memory, heritage, and identity,” says Padma Saldon, the designer and founder of 2112 Saldon.

The collection draws from many aspects of her childhood. Monasteries with murals and prayer flags appear throughout; streams where she splashed cold water on her face; flour mills she visited with her grandmother; narrow paths she wandered as a child.

“Through this collection, I have tried to escape back into those memories filled with warmth and love, and translate them into tangible garments and visuals,” Padma explains. The campaign shoot took place at her ancestral home, anchoring the collection in authentic surroundings.