Revisit your Bollywood dreams with the Dilruba collection

When Madhuri Dixit twirled in that luminous silk tissue sari in Dola Re Dola, it instantly became a fashion moment. Years later, Aishwarya Rai’s sequined outfit in Crazy Kiya Re set the stage for a whole new kind of glamour. That’s the magic of Bollywood. Its leading ladies have always been style icons, shaping the way Indian women dress, celebrate and even dream.
Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Dilruba, is inspired by cinematic romance. “We revisited Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. The way they carried surreal silk tissue ensembles in their iconic roles was deeply inspiring,” designer Sureena Chowdhri shares. For her, Bollywood fashion along with nostalgia, is about capturing the same spirit for today’s woman.
“The collection is a study in romance, inspired by cinematic portrayals of love. Wearing it feels like stepping into a film, where life takes on a certain expasiveness and the everyday feels charged with possibility,” she adds.
The collection revolves around the theme of light. Sureena and her team worked with fabrics like silk tissue, organza and butterfly net, all of which create a soft glow. “The intention was for the wearer to glow. Fabrics like silk tissue naturally carry a soft shimmer, evoking a feeling of being lit from within,” she explains. The colour palette reflects this radiance, with peach-gold, sage green and deep wine forming the base of the collection.
Dilruba offers a wide range of outfits designed for different occasions, from weddings to festive evenings. It includes pre-draped saris, sharara saris and even corset blouses with trousers. “This season, we’ve introduced Indian waistcoats with pants and corset-inspired blouses. These silhouettes speak to today’s woman while embodying tradition,” says Sureena. Kaftans, ghararas and a striking anarkali round out the versatile trousseau.
Sustainability is a central pillar of the brand and Dilruba is no exception. “Our pieces are designed to stay in your closet for years, to be worn and re-worn across occasions. It reduces waste and encourages mindful consumption,” explains Sureena.
The signature pieces of the collection include the Salma sari with brocade detailing, the Dilruba anarkali which captures the essence of the line, and the Zeenat sari that comes with both a traditional blouse and a corset blouse. Sari design, Sureena admits, was one of her favourite parts of the process. “Being able to explore every possible variation of this timeless silhouette was a creative joy,” she concludes.
Prices start at Rs 49,900.
At the Sureena Chowdhri Store, Banjara Hills. Available online.
