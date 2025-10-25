Revisit your Bollywood dreams with the Dilruba collection

When Madhuri Dixit twirled in that luminous silk tissue sari in Dola Re Dola, it instantly became a fashion moment. Years later, Aishwarya Rai’s sequined outfit in Crazy Kiya Re set the stage for a whole new kind of glamour. That’s the magic of Bollywood. Its leading ladies have always been style icons, shaping the way Indian women dress, celebrate and even dream.

Inspired by Bollywood leading ladies, Dilruba makes you feel like muse through fashion

Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Dilruba, is inspired by cinematic romance. “We revisited Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. The way they carried surreal silk tissue ensembles in their iconic roles was deeply inspiring,” designer Sureena Chowdhri shares. For her, Bollywood fashion along with nostalgia, is about capturing the same spirit for today’s woman.

“The collection is a study in romance, inspired by cinematic portrayals of love. Wearing it feels like stepping into a film, where life takes on a certain expasiveness and the everyday feels charged with possibility,” she adds.