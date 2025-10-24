Umang captures a sense of euphoria and the excitement of a beautiful tomorrow with your soulmate

The classic bridal wear and sherwanis are embellished with motifs like elaborate floral jaals and paisleys created with materials like dabka, kasab, dori, gota patti and resham. Nitika informs, “The modern silhouettes though, carry a mix of intricate geometric designs interspersed with delicate floral motifs created using beads, sequins, metallics and crystal.”

Nitika had no formal training as a designer. There were no design schools in India when she embarked on her journey post-school. “Whatever I have learned as a designer over the years has been through my interactions with artisans, weavers, and pattern masters,” she elaborates. For her, the commitment to preserving this heritage stems from a sense of gratitude toward all those whose wisdom and craft have helped shape her label and make a mark in the world of fashion. For Umang, most of the craftsmen engaged in embroidery hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal. Reflecting on the same, she says, “The crafts are handed down from one generation to the next, with the master craftsmen or ustaads, as they are called, training the next generation. In my journey of three plus decades, I now have the sons of my oldest artisans running their own enterprises where they embroider our garments.”

Regal escape

The campaign shoot for Umang is grand, to say the least, with the right hints of tradition and mood. The designer tells us that the campaign was shot at the Raniji ki Baori in Bundi, Rajasthan. “The very concept of a Baori, as a special place created by a King for his consort, resonated with the underlying theme of the collection. It fit in perfectly with the saga of love and an aspiration for creating a unique world that would hereafter belong to just that couple.”

A royal romance

Discussing the evolving bridal trends and the approach to wedding ensembles, Nitika shares, “Youngsters today are deeply invested in curating the look they wish to showcase on their big day. There’s a great deal of consultation and coordination involved in finalising their wedding attire.”

While she stays abreast of changing trends, Nitika admits it isn’t easy to balance her signature style with the ever-shifting fashion landscape. “As a designer, I always trust my instincts rather than get swayed by fleeting trends. every designer, every label has its own identity. Mine lies in fusing modernity with tradition, ensuring our rich artisanal legacy continues to thrive.”

Nitika highlights some of the pieces from Umang, that are close to her heart. “I really like a red lehenga. It can be paired well with an olive green angrakha sherwani with the long flowing choga, that’s perfect for a groom.” She tells us these pieces are evocative of a bygone era, making the couple look royal together. There’s another one, a burgundy lehenga that matches with a burgundy and grey sherwani. “These are already among our bestsellers from Umang,” she concludes.

Prices start at Rs 2,15,000. Available online.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi