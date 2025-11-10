Dressing for a destination wedding? This snazzy edit has corset saris, shararas and kaftans

There’s hardly any of us who isn’t busy scouting for the best festive wear or other stunning outfits at this time of the year. After all, we all have someone, in our social circles, getting married soon. While our personal tastes may differ, some leaning towards vibrant ethnic wear, others preferring contemporary styles with a touch of tradition, one thing remains constant; we all want to make a statement come what may. Moni K’s new collection Jashn address the same desire with a range of outfits that blend style, colour, and tradition.

While discussing the new drop, designer Kritikaa Chhabra says, “As the name suggests, Jashn means celebration and that’s exactly what this collection stands for. It’s about celebrating life, clothing, festivals, and weddings, everything that brings people together.” Her main idea was to create garments that are easy-to-wear, yet instantly celebratory. When she was busy conceptualising it, the intention was to design outfits that women could wear to their best friend’s wedding, sister’s mehendi, or even at a cousin’s reception without worrying about spending too much or compromising on comfort.

The edit consists of drape saris, corset saris, kaftan gowns, sharara sets, embroidered waistcoat drapes, and even flared skirts with tailored blouses for those who like to add a modern twist to their style statements. “We’ve also added a few of our bestselling styles from earlier collections, refined with new embroidery, structure, and fit,” the designer adds. She further enlightens us that the unique feature of Jashn is that it speaks to women who love a touch of glamour but also value ease.