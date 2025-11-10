Dressing for a destination wedding? This snazzy edit has corset saris, shararas and kaftans

There’s hardly any of us who isn’t busy scouting for the best festive wear or other stunning outfits at this time of the year. After all, we all have someone, in our social circles, getting married soon. While our personal tastes may differ, some leaning towards vibrant ethnic wear, others preferring contemporary styles with a touch of tradition, one thing remains constant; we all want to make a statement come what may. Moni K’s new collection Jashn address the same desire with a range of outfits that blend style, colour, and tradition.
While discussing the new drop, designer Kritikaa Chhabra says, “As the name suggests, Jashn means celebration and that’s exactly what this collection stands for. It’s about celebrating life, clothing, festivals, and weddings, everything that brings people together.” Her main idea was to create garments that are easy-to-wear, yet instantly celebratory. When she was busy conceptualising it, the intention was to design outfits that women could wear to their best friend’s wedding, sister’s mehendi, or even at a cousin’s reception without worrying about spending too much or compromising on comfort.
The edit consists of drape saris, corset saris, kaftan gowns, sharara sets, embroidered waistcoat drapes, and even flared skirts with tailored blouses for those who like to add a modern twist to their style statements. “We’ve also added a few of our bestselling styles from earlier collections, refined with new embroidery, structure, and fit,” the designer adds. She further enlightens us that the unique feature of Jashn is that it speaks to women who love a touch of glamour but also value ease.
Running us through the fabrics and colours, Kritikaa informs that Jashn is made with chiffons, satins, and crepes. “The colour spectrum moves between dreamy pastels, luminous metallics, and rich jewel tones, reflecting the duality of softness and strength,” she says. What makes the collection more gorgeous are a few elements like dramatic drapes, intricate floral embroidery, and detailed handwork. The designer elaborates, “You’ll see corsets adorned with delicate crystals and beadwork, embroidered waistcoats paired with flowy drapes, and skirts that burst with vibrant floral prints.”
According to her, all these garments can be worn during festive dinners, parties and the entire wedding season from October through January.
She has a soft corner for the Gypsy drape set showcasing a structured corset blouse paired with a fluid draped bottom. “It has an intricate beadwork and floral motifs and it’s both fierce and feminine, embodying the collection’s spirit,” she says. Even the Peach kaftan set is its softer counterpart, a featherlight, flowy silhouette crafted in pastel hues, embroidered with delicate motifs.
Prices start at Rs 19,900.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi