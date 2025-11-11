A love letter to craft, Social weaves heritage and contemporary expression

Our lives today are so driven and influenced by social media that we rarely pause to imagine a world beyond it. Before our wardrobes filled with trendy pieces inspired by what we saw and followed online, there have always been the real master heroes, the artisans who continue to work with traditional weaves, touching every outfit with their skilled hands and making them precious. Reminding us of the same is QUOD’s new drop, Social.

The legacy of Maheshwar, WomenWeave, and countless craft clusters across our vivid country embodies the true essence of being Social

Sharing the inspiration, the founder and designer Ikshit Pande says, “The idea for the edit took shape during a boat ride along the Narmada river in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh in summer of 2024.” He wanted to make heritage the starting point of contemporary fashion. The idea reflects on how the present is something real and tangible, not fleeting or limited to the ever-scrolling world of social media. “The legacy of Maheshwar, WomenWeave, and countless craft clusters across our vivid country embodies the true essence of being Social, a beautiful coming together of people, ideas, and purpose,” he adds.

For the unversed, WomenWeave is a Maheshwar-based organisation that has been empowering women handloom weavers since 2003. Social features handwoven khadi linen crafted from handspun cotton yarns, developed in collaboration with these weavers. For Ikshit, the name of the collection reclaims the idea of connection not through screens, but through collaboration and creation.

The palette balances the earthy tones of khadi linen. “Each piece is detailed with intricate hand embroidery, French knots and their variations, blanket stitch, cross stitch, and running stitch with motifs featuring the brand’s symbols, the wreath, seahorses, and reinterpretation of their logo and prints,” adds Ikshit.