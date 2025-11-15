Fashion edit The Unreal real offers an exploration of perception

A lot of our understanding about the world is shaped by how we perceive things; but who really gets to decide what’s real and what’s illusion? Delving into similar thoughts is Le Concept’s latest drop, The Unreal Real.

The collection draws from three deeply intertwined ideas

Founder and director of Le Concept, Shubhangi Sadh, tells us, “The Unreal Real is an exploration of perception, a dialogue between illusion and intimacy.” The collection, she mentions, draws from three deeply intertwined ideas: simulation theory — which revolves around the thought that our world might not be completely real, but more like a reflection or a creation; Trompe-l’œil art — the French technique of deceiving the eye through optical illusion; and the philosophy of Déshabillé — the art of being beautifully undone, effortless, intimate, and real.

“The three themes connect in a fascinating way. We are romanticising the simulation, an illusion that deceives the eye (Trompe-l’œil), while undressing ourselves for this illusion (Déshabillé),” she adds. It’s a love triangle between what’s real, what’s perceived, and what’s performed.

We often find ourselves juggling between the reality we cannot escape and a world that seems artificial and materialistic. “Each piece in The Unreal Real plays with contrast, real textures that mimic unreal forms, layered garments that seem digitally rendered, and soft fabrics cut into architectural silhouettes,” Shubhangi says, as she explains how they are symbolic of the presence of the modern woman today, who exists between worlds, wanting to feel confident, self-aware, and unafraid to be seen as both powerful and vulnerable.