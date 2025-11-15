This sneaker drop bridges childhood memories with modern street style
Comet is bringing a slice of nostalgia to the streets with its latest collaboration — Comet x Monopoly. For the first time, one of the world’s most iconic board games gets an Indian twist, reimagined through the lens of homegrown streetwear. The collection celebrates India’s vibrant streets and shared memories, turning familiar names like Linking Road and Connaught Place into symbols of style and play. Utkarsh Gupta, co-founder of Comet Shoes, talks about the collaboration, the design, materials used and much more...
How did the idea for Comet x Monopoly come about?
Monopoly is a core childhood memory for most Indian millennials and Gen Z — a reminder of long games, rent arguments and shared laughter. That nostalgia sparked the collaboration. We wanted to do something new, so we brought Indian streets into the Monopoly universe for the first time. Even the packaging opens into a playable board featuring those streets — a small surprise designed to delight.
How did you and your team approach the design?
Monopoly is instantly identified by its red and green, but we didn’t want to make a shoe that looked like loud merchandise. The direction was to capture the essence without making it gimmicky. So, we kept the base a clean cream tone that’s easy to style and let the details carry the story. The shooting star is done in Monopoly green with a raised M. It adds character, but still feels like a sneaker you can wear every day.
What kind of materials or fabrics did you choose for the sneakers and why?
We used high-grade synthetic leather and microfibre so the shoe feels premium but can hold up to regular wear. The shooting star is made in silicone with raised detailing to give it that collectible feel without going overboard.
How did you make sure the design feels playful and nostalgic?
We brought in nostalgia through familiar Monopoly details but reimagined them to feel premium and collectible. The shoe box folds out into a full Monopoly board featuring real Indian streets like Marine Drive, Church Street and Connaught Place — something even the original game hadn’t done. We also added custom metal game pieces, including a shoe token and dice. The streetwear edge came from our X Lows silhouette and elevated materials, keeping it a true Comet drop first and a collectible second.
What’s next for you?
We have a line of new designs and drops along with 2 new silhouettes coming up. We are also expanding on the retail side. After Bengaluru and Delhi, we’re opening more Comet stores across the country. There’s a lot in motion and we’re excited to take the brand to the next phase.
INR 5,299 onwards. At Indiranagar and available online.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so