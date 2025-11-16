Homegrown label Saundh’s fall edit has textures etched in Pashmina

A

The name Firdous comes from the Persian word Firdous, meaning paradise — a state of bliss and tranquility. It draws inspiration from the artistry of Caucasian rugs and carpets, handwoven by nomadic tribes whose patterns reflected their journeys, beliefs, and spirit of belonging across lands. At its core, Firdous is an ode to Kashmir’s poetic winters, where silence feels sacred, and warmth is found in simple moments. It reimagines winter not as a season, but as a feeling of ease, comfort, and quiet confidence.