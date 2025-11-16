Homegrown label Saundh’s fall edit has textures etched in Pashmina
Saundh’s fall collection Firdous, is inspired by the serene winters of Kashmir and the intricate artistry of Caucasian rugs. An ode to winter, the range is crafted in hand-touched viscose Pashmina and includes kurta sets, relaxed co-ords, and versatile tops in hues of almond, rose dust, dove grey, and earthy taupe. Outfits display the label’s signature embroidery, matte sequins, shell buttons, and fringed finishes. Sarabjeet Saluja, founder of the label, takes us through the edit.
What’s the idea behind Firdous?
The name Firdous comes from the Persian word Firdous, meaning paradise — a state of bliss and tranquility. It draws inspiration from the artistry of Caucasian rugs and carpets, handwoven by nomadic tribes whose patterns reflected their journeys, beliefs, and spirit of belonging across lands. At its core, Firdous is an ode to Kashmir’s poetic winters, where silence feels sacred, and warmth is found in simple moments. It reimagines winter not as a season, but as a feeling of ease, comfort, and quiet confidence.
How has Pashmina been used in this collection?
In Firdous, we’ve reimagined the essence of Pashmina through a 100 per cent viscose Pashmina fabric that feels soft, fluid, and breathable, making it perfect for everyday winter wear. While bringing the story of Pashmina to life, we wanted the collection to feel luxurious yet practical, something warm, easy to wear, and also accessible in its price point. Choosing viscose Pashmina allowed us to do that while making a conscious, sustainable choice in both fabric and craftsmanship.
What are the winter festive wardrobe must haves?
A classic sari paired with a jacket, lehengas styled with capes instead of dupattas for a modern look and, of course, elegant kurta sets.
What are the other upcoming collections?
Alongside Firdous, we’re also introducing Fiza, a rich velvet collection launching just in time for the wedding season. For our Western and Southern markets, we have Maya, an extension of our earlier collection Inked Impression, inspired by the traditional art of Godna.
