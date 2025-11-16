Pragya Aggarwal’s latest edit has snug winter silhouettes

Pragya Aggarwal’s label October was born a couple of years ago from a vision that textiles could be more than fabric, carrying memory, culture, and connection across borders. Her latest fall-winter collection, Ghee Shakkar celebrates life’s small joys.

Pragya Aggarwal on October’s textiles and the joys of winter dressing

Each piece is crafted from luxe fabrics like organic crepe, organza, silk, Pashmina, and cashmere, brought to life through hand painting and their signature real silver detailing techniques. Silhouettes include kaftans, saris, scarves, and capes and textures are layered, soft, and tactile. The outfits display subtle stories inspired by Panchatantra fables, evoking a playful narrative. We have a chat with Pragya about her brand and more.