Pragya Aggarwal’s latest edit has snug winter silhouettes
Pragya Aggarwal’s label October was born a couple of years ago from a vision that textiles could be more than fabric, carrying memory, culture, and connection across borders. Her latest fall-winter collection, Ghee Shakkar celebrates life’s small joys.
Pragya Aggarwal on October’s textiles and the joys of winter dressing
Each piece is crafted from luxe fabrics like organic crepe, organza, silk, Pashmina, and cashmere, brought to life through hand painting and their signature real silver detailing techniques. Silhouettes include kaftans, saris, scarves, and capes and textures are layered, soft, and tactile. The outfits display subtle stories inspired by Panchatantra fables, evoking a playful narrative. We have a chat with Pragya about her brand and more.
How and when did you start the brand?
October began as a small, heartfelt experiment during my Master’s degree in London, when I wanted to merge emotional storytelling with craft. Starting in a restored bungalow in the foothills of the Himalayas, I hand-painted a few fabrics and gradually envisioned reviving the dying craft of real silver detailing, once used in the courts of Maharajas. Over the years, October has grown into a brand where hand-painting, real silver detailing, and meaningful storytelling converge, creating pieces that are timeless, soulful, and personal.
What inspires your designs?
Inspiration comes from the quiet poetry of everyday life. Even the smallest moments like a morning sunbeam, a shared laugh, or a festive ritual can spark an idea. Our work is also deeply inspired by women artisan communities from rural areas, whose dedication and skill shape every hand-painted stroke and real silver detail.
What’s trending this winter in fashion?
Comfort with meaning. Layered textures, muted metallics, and handcrafted details like silver and embroidery are taking the spotlight. People increasingly seek pieces that carry a story, craftsmanship, and emotion over fast-moving trends.
What are the winter wardrobe essentials?
A cosy hand-painted shawl, a soft wool or cashmere scarf, a flowing kaftan, a silver-detailed sari, and a statement cape.
How do you incorporate sustainability?
Sustainability is at the heart of what we do. We work in small batches, focus on mindful production, and collaborate closely with artisans. By reviving dying crafts like real silver detailing, collaborating with skilled women from rural areas, and preserving these traditions, every piece is made to last in quality, meaning, and emotional resonance.
Tell us about your upcoming summer collection.
Summer will be light, airy, and playful soft silks and organzas, hand-painted details, and flowing silhouettes, kaftans, saris, scarves, and capes. Each piece celebrates movement, ease, and joy, continuing the ethos of storytelling, craftsmanship, and quiet everyday beauty.
