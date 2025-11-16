Sameer Madan’s latest cocktail wear sarees are Bollywood glam rewritten
Designer Sameer Madan’s latest cocktail wear range, Ooh la la, is for the woman on the go. If you are looking for fuss-free and chic sari options, this collection will woo you with its light and gorgeous drapes. You are sure to turn a few heads at weddings or parties in these saris, which are a fearless fusion of Bollywood allure and after-dark sophistication. If you are all for couture drama with a rebellious streak, then these saris will help you steal the spotlight. Sameer takes us through the glam edit.
Tell us all about Ooh la la.
Ooh la la is a modern cocktail wear sari edit inspired by Bollywood rain sequences. It uses soft georgette, fluid crepe, sequins, and our signature faux leather detailing. The colours come from classic rain songs. There are bright yellow, fresh white, playful pink and green, and deeper shades like black, brown, and almond. The textures are fluid and glossy, with subtle ombré effects that give the sari a wet look and shine.
What is the idea behind the collection?
The idea was to reimagine the iconic rain sari for today’s woman. The collection takes the emotion and drama of Bollywood and turns it into a modern, confident, and glamorous mood. This edit brings a stronger cinematic feeling. Faux leather is used more softly and expressively with ombré and glossy finishes. The draping also feels more fluid and focused on movement and ease.
How can saris turn heads at cocktails without becoming wedding or festive in look?
A sari should feel light, modern, and clean. The focus is on strong shapes, interesting textures, and easy drapes rather than heavy work. A structured blouse, a defined waist, and a striking fabric can make a sari perfect for cocktails without looking festive.
What is trending in cocktail wear this winter?
Shine is a major trend. Glossy fabrics, sequins, darker colours, and structured drapes are popular. Faux leather is also a strong statement for evening looks this season.
What are the winter cocktail wear must-haves?
A classic pre-draped sari, a sleek blouse in faux leather, a dark evening look in black or brown, a little shimmer, and clean accessories that complete the look without distracting from the outfit.
How has your brand grown over the years?
The brand has grown by building a clear identity. It is known for bold silhouettes and the strong use of faux leather. The vision has remained the same. The woman comes first, and her confidence drives every collection.
What inspires you?
Cinema, strong women, movement in fabrics, and the balance between softness and power. The rain has been a major inspiration for this edit.
What other upcoming collections are you working on?
We’re working on our Fall collection with more work on faux leather and fur.
