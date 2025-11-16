Sameer Madan’s latest cocktail wear sarees are Bollywood glam rewritten

Designer Sameer Madan’s latest cocktail wear range, Ooh la la, is for the woman on the go. If you are looking for fuss-free and chic sari options, this collection will woo you with its light and gorgeous drapes. You are sure to turn a few heads at weddings or parties in these saris, which are a fearless fusion of Bollywood allure and after-dark sophistication. If you are all for couture drama with a rebellious streak, then these saris will help you steal the spotlight. Sameer takes us through the glam edit.