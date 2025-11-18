Earth’s Child is all about our connection with nature

As humans, we connect with nature in different ways — sometimes, it is to seek meaning; at other times, it is to feel grounded, or simply find peace in things that are larger than life. Taking a cue, fashion brand NOIB introduces its new drop, Earth’s Child, a collection that highlights the delicate relationship between craft, nature, and emotion.
Co-founders Surabhi Vaidya and her husband Rahul Mishra help us understand what the collection stands for. “The new drop is an exploration of our connection with nature, a reflection of the harmony between the Earth’s intelligence and feminine energy,” they share. Living in a time where we are constantly caught up in the rush of life, we often forget to pause, soak in the moment, and cherish the simple joys around us. Inspired by the desire to slow down, listen to nature’s rhythm, and create with intention, every piece in this collection tells a story worth listening to.
The brand stands by a zero waste philosophy. They repurpose leftover fabrics into accessories and work exclusively with GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textiles Standard) digital printing and natural textiles. They use natural, breathable and eco-conscious fibers rather than polyester or synthetics across the collection. “Materials specifically include viscose velvet, modal satin, viscose twill, cotton satin, and viscose linen, that echo the warmth and stillness of the Earth,” Surabhi says.
The colour palette is grounded yet celestial, consisting of clay, rust, moss, and cosmic black. According to her, nature is reflected in every layer, from the colour story to the textures that echo natural terrains.
“The outfits are elevated by painterly motifs, textured gradients, layered silhouettes, and hand embroidery,” Rahul adds. The prints featuring celestial rhythms and winter botanicals talk about fleeting natural moments like the bloom of wildflowers or the shimmer of dusk. He continues, “The approach celebrates imperfection, evoking the organic flow of the Earth itself.” The team has indeed worked closely with skilled artisans for this collection.
Earth’s Child includes flowing maxis, tiered midis, and structured separates. These pieces are versatile, perfect for festive gatherings, intimate celebrations, resort escapes, or everyday wear.
Talking about their favourite pieces, Rahul shares, “The Avery maxi is our modern take on the blazer dress, a structured linen-satin bodice paired with a pleated organza skirt.” Another standout is the Demi poncho, a reversible fall essential reimagined in plush velvet and smooth satin, detailed with delicate hand embroidery.
Prices start at Rs 7,500.
Available online.
