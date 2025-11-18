Earth’s Child is all about our connection with nature

As humans, we connect with nature in different ways — sometimes, it is to seek meaning; at other times, it is to feel grounded, or simply find peace in things that are larger than life. Taking a cue, fashion brand NOIB introduces its new drop, Earth’s Child, a collection that highlights the delicate relationship between craft, nature, and emotion.

The brand stands by a zero waste philosophy

Co-founders Surabhi Vaidya and her husband Rahul Mishra help us understand what the collection stands for. “The new drop is an exploration of our connection with nature, a reflection of the harmony between the Earth’s intelligence and feminine energy,” they share. Living in a time where we are constantly caught up in the rush of life, we often forget to pause, soak in the moment, and cherish the simple joys around us. Inspired by the desire to slow down, listen to nature’s rhythm, and create with intention, every piece in this collection tells a story worth listening to.

The brand stands by a zero waste philosophy. They repurpose leftover fabrics into accessories and work exclusively with GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textiles Standard) digital printing and natural textiles. They use natural, breathable and eco-conscious fibers rather than polyester or synthetics across the collection. “Materials specifically include viscose velvet, modal satin, viscose twill, cotton satin, and viscose linen, that echo the warmth and stillness of the Earth,” Surabhi says.