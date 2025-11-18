This fashion edit is for all the women who enjoy draping, collecting, and styling dupattas

The conversations around classic ethnic wear like lehengas or the timelessness of saris are nothing new, but rarely do we acknowledge the importance of something as simple as a dupatta — a piece of cloth that not only adds a touch of elegance to your look but can also completely elevate an outfit. Dupattas are colourful, expressive, and versatile, making styling all the more fun. Fashion designer Amit Sachdeva decided to celebrate these humble drapes through his latest collection, Meera ke Dupatte.
Amit shares, “This edit is born out of respect for women who love draping, collecting, and styling dupattas in their own creative ways.” Meera ke Dupatte is for women who enjoy mixing and matching, taking a dupatta from one outfit and pairing it with another, experimenting and creating new looks.
Talking about where it all began, Amit says, “I’ve always felt a special connection with dupattas. If you notice closely, the drapes in my designs always get special attention.” For him, a dupatta isn’t just an accessory; it’s a statement in itself.
If the name makes you wonder whether it has a connection with the mystic and poet Meera bai, you are right. Explaining the same, Amit shares, “The name came naturally. It’s inspired by Meera’s timeless love and devotion, that sense of deep connection and emotion.” But the twist here is that he has reimagined the collection for today’s world. “This Meera is a new-age Meera; she knows what she wants, follows her heart, and yes, her heart skips a beat every time she sees a dupatta,” he adds.
The collection features luxurious tissues, organzas, nets, and silks. The colour palette moves from soft muted ivories and blushes and sea colours to deeper tones like kokum and peacock. “Each dupatta features hand-embroidered textures, subtle zari, gota, and colourful resham with the most intricate shading technique where I have used close to 25 shades of resham in a single flower,” Amit says, adding, “Meera ke Dupatte is perfect for the minimalists and those who love collecting unique dupattas. You can pick them as separates and match with your existing outfits.”
Prices start at Rs 18,000.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi