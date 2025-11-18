This fashion edit is for all the women who enjoy draping, collecting, and styling dupattas

The conversations around classic ethnic wear like lehengas or the timelessness of saris are nothing new, but rarely do we acknowledge the importance of something as simple as a dupatta — a piece of cloth that not only adds a touch of elegance to your look but can also completely elevate an outfit. Dupattas are colourful, expressive, and versatile, making styling all the more fun. Fashion designer Amit Sachdeva decided to celebrate these humble drapes through his latest collection, Meera ke Dupatte.

Amit shares, “This edit is born out of respect for women who love draping, collecting, and styling dupattas in their own creative ways.” Meera ke Dupatte is for women who enjoy mixing and matching, taking a dupatta from one outfit and pairing it with another, experimenting and creating new looks.

Talking about where it all began, Amit says, “I’ve always felt a special connection with dupattas. If you notice closely, the drapes in my designs always get special attention.” For him, a dupatta isn’t just an accessory; it’s a statement in itself.