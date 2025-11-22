Designer Elisha Wadhwani’s new range is a deeply personal collection of modern, feminine silhouettes

Elisha Wadhwani’s new collection, Awakening, is a deeply personal range reflecting on transformation and creative evolution.
“I’ve drawn from the duality of modern femininity, softness and strength, grace and grit. The palette moves from delicate pastels into richer, emotive hues like royal blue, wine, and deep purple, shades that capture the intimacy of winter evenings and the glamour of festive nights,” says Elisha.
There’s a medley of textures, metallic chantilly lace, organza, opulent velvets, and delicate chikankari, each chosen for how it moves, catches light, and tells a story. The surfaces are richly detailed with crystal embellishments, zardozi and intricate applique, adding layers of craftsmanship while keeping the look fresh and modern.
The silhouettes are fluid yet structured comprising a play of tailored power suits with feminine drape gowns, organza shirts with layered overlays and modern saris with contemporary cuts. Elisha has worked with intricate zardozi, hand-applied crystals, and their signature revival of chikankari, reimagined through a modern lens. The highlight is the Ektaar Chikankari line, which brings together timeless embroidery techniques and contemporary silhouettes.
“My earlier work celebrated glamour and exuberance, but Awakening brings depth to that narrative. It also coincides with a milestone moment, the launch of my first flagship store at Dhanmill,” says Elisha, adding that this winter, it’s all about balance, structured silhouettes with fluid movement, bold metallics with soft fabrics, and a touch of shimmer that feels sophisticated rather than loud.
She feels a statement gown in velvet or lace is non-negotiable this season, along with well-tailored metallic power suits and one hero sari. Inspired by women, their stories, their energy and their contradictions, Elisha draws inspiration from Indian craftsmanship and artisanal traditions, reimagining them for a global audience. Apart from Awakening, Elsiha is currently working on a special capsule that celebrates modern bridal couture, something that speaks to women who want their wedding ensembles to feel both timeless and true to themselves.