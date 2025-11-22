Designer Elisha Wadhwani’s new range is a deeply personal collection of modern, feminine silhouettes

“My earlier work celebrated glamour and exuberance, but Awakening brings depth to that narrative. It also coincides with a milestone moment, the launch of my first flagship store at Dhanmill,” says Elisha, adding that this winter, it’s all about balance, structured silhouettes with fluid movement, bold metallics with soft fabrics, and a touch of shimmer that feels sophisticated rather than loud.

She feels a statement gown in velvet or lace is non-negotiable this season, along with well-tailored metallic power suits and one hero sari. Inspired by women, their stories, their energy and their contradictions, Elisha draws inspiration from Indian craftsmanship and artisanal traditions, reimagining them for a global audience. Apart from Awakening, Elsiha is currently working on a special capsule that celebrates modern bridal couture, something that speaks to women who want their wedding ensembles to feel both timeless and true to themselves.