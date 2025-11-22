New launches

Designer Janvi Sachdeva’s new silver bijoux edit is inspired by the constellation

Crafted in hallmarked 92.5 silver and detailed with semi-precious stones like green quartz, iolite, and citrines, each piece evokes strength and quiet luxury
All about Janvi Sachdeva's new silver bijoux edit
A piece from Celestial Whispers
Janvi Sachdeva’s eponymous silver jewellery label blends timeless craftsmanship with a contemporary edge. Her latest collection, Celestic Whispers, is an elegant interpretation of the cosmos through sculptural design. Crafted in hallmarked 92.5 silver and detailed with semi-precious stones like green quartz, iolite, and citrines, each piece evokes strength and quiet luxury. Janvi speaks with us about the same.

Take us through the Celestial Whispers edit.

It draws inspiration from the night sky, its stars, cosmic light, and fluid celestial forms. Each piece reflects whispers of the universe through design elements like star motifs, sparkling constellation-inspired points, and delicate curved lines that mimic cosmic trails and orbital paths.
The jewellery range spans from refined everyday statement pieces to elevated cocktail styles, making it a truly versatile collection.

A piece from the Celestial Whispers edit
A piece from the Celestial Whispers edit

How different is it from your previous designs?

This collection celebrates the poetic beauty of the night sky, constellation curves, cosmic sparkles, and the luminous glow of the sun and moon. The pieces are designed to transition effortlessly from day to night, featuring versatile detachable elements as well as bold statement earrings that command attention.

The high gold prices are forbidding many from buying gold, has the bridal market opened up to silver?

Absolutely. We see a growing openness towards silver in the bridal space. As gold becomes increasingly out of reach, silver stands out as a pure, elegant, and budget-friendly alternative. It allows brides to adorn themselves richly without financial strain.

A piece from Celestial Whispers
A piece from Celestial Whispers

As a label specialising in silver bijoux, what's your plan going forward?

We intend to explore bridal couture in the coming months. Our goal is to become the preferred brand for brides seeking 92.5 silver creations embellished with lustrous stones, pieces that offer the grandeur of gold but with greater affordability and contemporary charm.

What inspires your designs?

Our inspirations are diverse, ranging from the night sky and natural landscapes to animals and other organic elements. Inspiration can come from anywhere; it simply depends on the theme we choose to explore at a given time.

