Designer Janvi Sachdeva’s new silver bijoux edit is inspired by the constellation

Janvi Sachdeva’s eponymous silver jewellery label blends timeless craftsmanship with a contemporary edge. Her latest collection, Celestic Whispers, is an elegant interpretation of the cosmos through sculptural design. Crafted in hallmarked 92.5 silver and detailed with semi-precious stones like green quartz, iolite, and citrines, each piece evokes strength and quiet luxury. Janvi speaks with us about the same.

Take us through the Celestial Whispers edit.

It draws inspiration from the night sky, its stars, cosmic light, and fluid celestial forms. Each piece reflects whispers of the universe through design elements like star motifs, sparkling constellation-inspired points, and delicate curved lines that mimic cosmic trails and orbital paths.

The jewellery range spans from refined everyday statement pieces to elevated cocktail styles, making it a truly versatile collection.