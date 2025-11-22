This new edit by Prernaa Lohiya boasts sustainable everyday printed staples

Based out of Mumbai, SOS, also known as Something Sustainable is a mindful fashion label founded by Prernaa Lohiya in 2020. Staying true to its core principles, the brand known for using ethically sourced Global Organic Textile Standard certified cotton, rolls out a brand new collection, Botanic ’25. The edit centres around intricate motifs, time-honoured techniques and fabrics dyed with the warmth of the earth.
“I first encountered ajrakh printing while working with an Indian designer and was instantly enchanted by the technique and its colours. Years later, during a visit to a small block-printing workshop, I met a master artisan, part of a generational family that has collaborated with designers like Yohji Yamamoto. Watching him speak about the craft and seeing artisans press the carved wooden blocks onto fabric transported me to a different world. That moment stayed with me. Botanic ’25 grew from that feeling, a reflection of my love for the craft and for India’s handprint heritage, viewed through the lens of sustainability and respect for both artisans and the planet,” Prernaa shares.
While the inspiration struck, Prernaa dug into archives discovering vivid motifs she could adorn her sustainable silhouettes with. “It began with the archives. Our block-printing collaborators yielded folders of motifs containing birds, lotuses, trees, curling vines, etc. I spent hours selecting the ones whose energy aligned with us. Nature has always been our north star here at Something Sustainable. The idea matured, from archival motifs to textiles, to silhouettes that felt both expressive and comfortable,” she reveals.
Previously, SOS released limited collections spotlighting each ensemble as unique and made with minimal resource usage. The brand repurposes overstock organic cotton and fabrics from fair-trade certified factories in India.
“Up until this point, our collections favoured minimalism, ease and meant for everyday comfort. With Botanic ’25, we opened the door wider. We brought in handwoven silks from the skilled weavers of West Bengal. We embraced prints, working with block printing along with natural dyes for the first time, exploring motifs tucked away in old kalamkaris and rag samplings. It’s a collection in which you can see the beauty of the hands that made it, sense the time invested and feel the culture and terrain from where it comes from,” the founder elucidates.
The colour palette of SOS collections is created with natural, eco-friendly dyes derived from flowers, plants and food waste. This method avoids the use of harsh chemicals and produces muted, earthy hues. “With natural dyeing, you surrender to the process: the water temperature, the air, the plant-matter, the sun. The palette is dictated by deep indigo blues, madder reds, pomegranate skin, charcoal black, lime and soft earthy tones,” she explains.
This capsule includes eight looks, each layered with meaning. You’ll find no tight fits or restrictive cuts here, only fabrics that flow and prints that breathe. Think mens and womenswear wardrobe staples like shirts and vests with floral mother of pearl buttons, skirts, dresses and pants.
“The cuts are straightforward, simple lines that highlight the beauty of the fabric and the craft. We resisted over-engineering the forms because the prints and textures themselves carry so much story and energy. There’s no heavy layering, we honoured the nature of the material instead of masking it. Every piece is hand made. Each print uses four to five carved blocks and occasionally more, depending on the motif. The process starts with washing the fabric and dyeing it in harde (a plant-based dye), followed by sun-drying. Then the resist is applied in outline for m, the blocks pressed by hand,” she notes.
Looking ahead, Prernaa Lohiya signs off saying, “We’re prepping our next capsule collection. More block prints, new silhouettes, nostalgia, embroideries and something unique for the festive season. We are also doing a one of a kind pop up in Goa, where we will be soft launching this capsule collection.”
₹5,999 onwards. Available online.