This new edit by Prernaa Lohiya boasts sustainable everyday printed staples

While the inspiration struck, Prernaa dug into archives discovering vivid motifs she could adorn her sustainable silhouettes with. “It began with the archives. Our block-printing collaborators yielded folders of motifs containing birds, lotuses, trees, curling vines, etc. I spent hours selecting the ones whose energy aligned with us. Nature has always been our north star here at Something Sustainable. The idea matured, from archival motifs to textiles, to silhouettes that felt both expressive and comfortable,” she reveals.

Previously, SOS released limited collections spotlighting each ensemble as unique and made with minimal resource usage. The brand repurposes overstock organic cotton and fabrics from fair-trade certified factories in India.